One Piece Animator Echoes Fans’ Biggest Complaint About the Anime

One Piece’s anime has been doing very well since it returned, with the episodes and action sequences being as gorgeous and fluid as ever. While everything is great for the most part, there is still one issue that lingers on and has fans very annoyed and dissatisfied. This issue has plagued the anime for many years now, and unfortunately, it does not seem to be going away anytime soon unless some major changes to the staff occur.

One Piece Episode 1125 featured the long-awaited fight between Admiral Borsalino Kizaru and our beloved protagonist, Luffy. The fight was easily one of the best-animated sequences in the anime by far, and it is no surprise that the episode went viral. While fans did sing praise for the staff at how good the episode was, the sound effects of the fight were criticized heavily and spawned discourse about how this issue has negatively affected the experience. This even led Sota Shigetsugu, a prolific Japanese animator who is one of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s best and the action director of the Chainsaw Man Reze movie, to call out Toei for the sound effects.

Fans Are Livid About The Sound Design of the Anime

In the now-deleted tweet, Sota, who goes by Hone_Hone on X (formerly Twitter), said that Toei Animation should immediately fire the sound effects team and that the display was very unprofessional. While this was definitely harsh, the sentiment was agreed with by many fans, and the tweet went viral. The sound effects of One Piece are very notorious for how bad they sound, but it seems that it has gotten progressively worse over the years, around the time of the Wano, which is a real shame considering how the production value of the anime has hiked sharply during that arc.

The sound effects are the same ones that have been used since the anime began, which is more than 2 decades ago. While there would be no issue if they were good, sadly, they aren’t, and at times, ruin the immersive experience of the visually impeccable anime. Between the extremely high pitch and the wrongly timed effects, there is a lot wrong with the sound design of the anime, and it does not do the fight scenes any justice. However, the anime’s original soundtracks are some of the best and most iconic in anime, and the overall sound design is still good.

One Piece Needs To Change the Sound Concern Immediately

The series does have its fair share of issues, like the controversial pacing and at times lackluster animation, but these cannot be helped. However, the sound effects are something that can definitely be solved. By updating the effects with new ones and polishing the old ones, the fights in the series can be elevated even further and make rewatching them a great experience.