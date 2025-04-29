My Hero Academia Shows Off Ingenium In His Pro Hero Prime

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is showing off a whole new side of the hero world seen in My Hero Academia, and the newest episode of the anime is showing off what the first Ingenium was like in his pro hero prime. One of the benefits of the now airing spinoff series releasing new episodes this Spring is that My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set years before the events of the main series. That means fans get to see a side of the hero world years before Deku and the other Class 1-A students enroll in U.A. Academy and begin their hero journeys.

Because it’s set years before the events of the main My Hero Academia anime, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is also showing off more of the pro heroes before they become teachers and allies in the school. This also means a better look at some of the heroes whose careers had ended early within the series as well, and that includes the original Ingenium, Tensei Iida. And with his debut in the new anime series, fans are finally getting to see Tenya’s older brother in his hero prime after all these years.

my entire jaw was on the floor during this entire sequence, ingenium the man that you are 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/tiCxqvT75x — daily tensei iida (@dailytensei_) April 28, 2025

Ingenium Debuts in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 4 officially reintroduces Ingenium to the official anime series, and it’s the original version of the hero before his younger brother took over. Due to an unfortunate incident in the original series, Tensei was taken out of action before fans got to see what the hero was actually capable of. Though his younger brother took on the Ingenium mantle and became a capable pro hero in his own right, it wasn’t until this new prequel anime series that we’re actually getting to see Tensei as a fully fleshed out character who fights villains around the town.

The Tensei seen here is not only much more fully seen in action than the original series, but also has a run in with Koichi Haimawari himself. It’s here that Tensei actually provides Koichi with some sound advice as to how to better use his quirk. Not only does he help Koichi find a way to stop on a dime compared to the trouble he had before, but Tensei even tried to recruit Koichi to his hero team before he found out that he was already a vigilante. But it’s far from the end of their time together.

TOHO Animation

What’s Next for Ingenium?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is only getting started with its introductions to Koichi and the rest of his growing vigilante world, and the end of the newest episode teased that Koichi’s already gotten the approval of his work in the neighborhood. Although it’s clear that the pro hero doesn’t completely condone of his methods (it’s why he takes away his job recruitment offer), there’s the tease of a connection between the two of them as the series continues. And that’s going to be the case.

Koichi has had run in with a few pro heroes in the new anime series thus far, but it’s far from the only ones we’ll see as the vigilante trio is ready to take on even bigger threats in the episodes to come. Ingenium is just one of the heroes who helps Koichi to grow on his path to becoming stronger, and it’s now just a matter of time before all of the chaos breaks out in the coming episodes.

What did you think of seeing Ingenium returning to the My Hero Academia anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!