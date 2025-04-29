My Hero Academia Reveals Hilarious New Side to Knuckleduster

My Hero Academia’s main anime is ending this fall but luckily, we have plenty of Vigilante-action before we need to wave goodbye to Deku and the rest of Class 1-A. While Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster might not be fighting for the fate of the world, their street-level exploits have found the right way to show off how the “little guy” in the hero world. Despite some big victories in recent episodes, Knuckleduster has been having a bit of a morose period, something that Crawler takes notice of. Luckily for Koichi, this new side to Knuckleduster is one with a hilarious solution.

Warning. If you have yet to watch the fourth episode of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. One of the most surprising aspects of Knuckleduster has been his powerset or rather, lack thereof. Rather than having a debilitating Quirk that makes him a force to be reckoned with, the vigilante instead simply has a punch with some weight behind it and the guts to not care if he loses his life during any of his battles. Unfortunately, regardless of his daredevil attitude, Knuckleduster can still get a case of the blues.

Knuckleduster’s Crisis

During the early parts of the spin-off’s fourth episode, Knuckleduster is seemingly struggling with a funk, as Crawler notices. However, the dark vigilante is able to turn this around when he is given a big new villain to fight, as Queen Bee keeps infecting random people with her Quirk-strengthening drug. In fighting this nameless drug addict, Knuckleduster springs back to his senses and is back to his normal self, as fighting major villains is the thing that he routinely needs to maintain his mental health.

Knuckleduster is a character that we haven’t seen much of in the superhero shonen series, and that’s not just thanks to his Quirk-less crime fighting. He has a clear love of fighting crime but does not want the notoriety of being a ranked hero and/or starting his own hero agency. Even without the power of One For All flowing through his veins, Knuckleduster also does a fantastic job of fighting villains who have major superpowers of their own. As Vigilantes continues, expect the hard-hitting crime fighter to get more of the spotlight.

What’s Next For Vigilantes?

On top of focusing on the present, Vigilantes will also start exploring the past if it follows the source material. Crawler’s story is one half of this wild ride as the My Hero Academia spin-off will tell the early year stories of Midnight, Present Mic, Eraserhead, All Might, Mirko, Fat Gum, and more. Of course, familiar heroes won’t be the only ones taking the stage as one villain in particular will have a big part to play.

Want to see what is lying in wait for the Vigilantes?