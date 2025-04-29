Gundam GQuuuuuuX Director Talks The Origins Of Its Bizarre Title (Exclusive)

Aside from taking place in a world that saw things change in the original fight of the Gundam universe, one thing has been sticking in the minds of anime fans for the latest series. Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is a title that takes some getting used to as you might have to hear “GQuuuuuuX‘ pronounced once or twice to roll it off your tongue. Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to chat with the anime’s director Kazuya Tsurumaki about the latest chapter in the mech franchise and asked him a question that we had been wondering since its announcement, “Where does GQuuuuuuX come from?”

To start, let’s break down the story reason as to why GQuuuuuuX is a part of the series. In the anime series, the title refers to the Gundam itself that Nyan pilots in the series, with the moniker referring to it being a “prototype” mech. In our world, a “Quuux” is often used as a variable term for a placeholder, leaving it open for a new name to eventually take its place. Adding a few extra “u’s” into the mix, the latest Gundam chapter might be difficult to pronounce but it has hit the ground floor running with big mech battles and some major wild twists and turns to the universe that kickstarted the franchise.

Where Did The GQuuuuuuX Come From?

In examining the origins of the GQuuuuuuX title Kazuya confirmed that a big reason for the hard to pronounce name came from his and Hideaki Anno’s desire to make a striking new name, “Actually, the title was decided right before the release so it was a rushed decision, it was made right before the release. When we thought about the different options, we didn’t want a title that would be buried. We didn’t just want another ‘cool name’, another ‘mech name.’ We wanted to be something very unique within the Gundam series and as a result of that, we happened to come up with the six U’s!”

Gundam’s latest series is one that is making good use of its alternate reality storyline. Despite this being a far different landscape than what current series have explored, its animation from Kazuya and Bandai Namco Filmworks has helped the series excel in the mech franchise’s history. Even though Nyan might be inexperienced as a mech pilot, she is finding her footing in almost record time with her new GQuuuuuuX, regardless of how difficult it is to pronounce.

In the latest episode, the red-haired protagonist has been joined by the enigmatic Shuji Ito, a blue-haired pilot who is in possession of Char’s Red Gundam. Combining their forces in an underground fighting ring for some extra cash, it seems like Nyan and Ito are the ones to beat, even with the forces running the world have taken an interest in their exploits.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.