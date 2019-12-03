New Anime Streaming Service Announced Catering to Retro Series

In the world of streaming services, anime has become a battleground. Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Funimation all have streaming service with various anime titles can be found for each one. Now, a new contender is looking to enter the ring that takes a different approach to anime in general, focusing more on the anime classics of yesteryear than the newer anime titles that are releasing on a regular basis. Retro Crush, a youtube channel that has uploaded hundreds of videos of clips from classic anime via its website, has announced that in 2020, it will officially release an official streaming service!

RetroCrush dropped the news via their Official Twitter Account, displaying a number of different anime that will most likely be included in the streaming service hitting electronic devices next year, with the likes of Fist of the North Star, Street Fighter 2, Lum, and Card Captor Sakura being just a few of the anime featured:

Thanks again for everyone who turned out yesterday. As mentioned, we have big plans for 2020. Please stick around for more news and updates on our upcoming streaming service. #AnimeNYC2019 #retrocrush2020 #retroanime pic.twitter.com/LbaQM1g6MN — RetroCrush (@retrocrush_tv) November 17, 2019

While few details have been revealed about what the price will be for Retro Crush, if any, or what the overall library of retro anime will be, you can get a better idea of what may be appearing thanks in part to their Youtube channel. Numerous videos taking snippets from older anime can be seen on their channel, leading one to believe that several, if not all, of these will be making their way to the streaming service at some point.

While we don’t have a set release date either, its clear that Retro Crush will be entering into a full market of streaming services, but will hopefully have enough of a library to entice anime fans and compete with some of the movers and shakers already established. As we’ve learned from the numerous channels that have already been created, and continue to originate, it seems there is a market for almost everything in the world of streaming services!

The official description for Retro Crush on their website reads as such:

“RetroCrush is a community built for the consumption and discussion of the Golden Age of Japanese animation, from the perspectives of pop culture, fandom, art, internet memes & more.”

What anime are you hoping to see be streamed via the streaming service of Retro Crush? What's your favorite "classic" anime series or movie?