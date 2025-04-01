Lazarus Review: Shinchiro Watanabe’s Back With a New Banger

Shinichiro Watanabe is one of the most well known directors among anime fans for his work on major classics such as Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo, Space Dandy, Carole & Tuesday and more. These anime are held in high regard among many as some of the best in the anime medium, and it’s even more impressive when noting just how different each one of these projects has been from one another. In terms of tone, characters, setting and more, no two of Watanabe’s directed works seems to parallel any of the others. Which is why Lazarus was so intriguing right off the bat when it was first announced.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lazarus seemed to parallel Cowboy Bebop more than any of Watanabe’s works before. This was evident with not only is expanded cast of characters who had been brought together for a single purpose (but each had their own pasts and reasons to be there), but through promotional materials that seemed to intentionally callback to the anime classic as well. This even extended to its opening theme, which seemed to also welcome these comparisons to Cowboy Bebop. Even with all of this, however, Lazarus soon proves itself to be an entirely unique experience all on its own with a clear goal that makes it hit even better in the modern anime landscape.

Adult Swim

Lazarus is an anime that is hitting at just the right time, and just the right climate for it to hit as well as it does. Taking place many decades into the future, a scientist named Dr. Skinner developed a drug called Hapna, a miracle drug that instantly cured all ailments. This changed the world as it meant that humans could finally move on from the illnesses holding them back, but this all comes at a deadly cost. Three years after much of the world takes the drug, Dr. Skinner reveals that it’s actually been developed with a secret element that kills anyone three years after they’ve used it. But there’s a way out of this predicament before it causes the end of the world.

Dr. Skinner reveals that there are 30 days before the first Hapna takers start dying off, and if anyone can find him then they can get the secret to reversing the drug and saving the world. To do so, a secret group known as Lazarus has been formed to be the first ones to find Dr. Skinner before it’s too late. This includes rouges and all sorts of people with shady pasts such as the lead protagonist, Axel Gilberto (Jack Stansbury / Mamoru Miyano), who makes a name for himself by breaking out of prisons for fun. With each member of Lazarus all in danger of losing their lives, they band together to save the world.

What will be immediately noticeable to fans of Watanabe’s other previous works is that there’s a much more focuses central story for Lazarus. Not only is there a literal ticking clock winding down with each of the episodes, but each episode moves that central story forward. This isn’t new to Watanabe’s works necessarily as many of his projects have had a central story, but Lazarus‘ laser focus in this case actually makes it a much more distinct narrative on its own as each episode carves out a distinct path towards that eventual end while fleshing out its characters bit by bit.

It’s not a case where fans will watch a particular episode that won’t necessarily be connected to the grander story as seen with past works like Cowboy Bebop, nor is the story about Lazarus themselves forming a bond through this mission. It’s trying to accomplish both of those things as the show showcases more of the group’s individual personalities while making sure to take steps in getting closer to Dr. Skinner. Some of these leads they chase don’t get closer to that location, however, and that’s the happy medium.

Adult Swim

This tighter focus towards its end won’t be everyone’s cup of tea as some of Watanabe’s biggest classic episodes are ones that are allowed the freedom to explore a detour or non-sequitur to the main narrative. But in exchange for that exploration, Lazarus instead offers a much tighter experience in other areas as well. While there are lengthy scenes exploring the characters, what seems to be the biggest draw for the first five episodes of the series (which Adult Swim had shared ahead of release) is the action bringing it all to life. With that ticking clock and more intense narrative pulling each of the episodes along, each of the action sequences have been ramped up to compensate.

Thanks to help from John Wick director Chad Stahelski, there’s an immediately noticeable difference in how the characters move compared to previous Watanabe works. It’s not as if character action wasn’t strong before, but now there’s an added level of realism helping to ground the futuristic nature of the narrative. Axel’s debut, for instance, sees him escaping from a prison with all sorts of parkour techniques, and his leg heavy fighting style makes him stand out as a lead character. Each member of Lazarus moves differently, and it’s even in the most subtle of scenes. It’s not just in the action.

There’s a bit of an uncanny nature to that fluidity, however, so it does take a bit of getting used to. Axel moves at an incredible pace, and this makes for great fight scenes. But at the same time, you might want to watch them frame to frame to truly absorb every little movement within it. The production teams at Sola Entertainment and MAPPA have done well to bring the series to life in this way, but it’s somewhat odd to note that it might be too fluid at times. It’s not an issue that ruins the experience, it’s just one that you’ll have to adjust to the almost wild nature of. It’s both a great strength and a weakness, but then you get a great elevator fight and it all falls to the wayside.

adult swim

Lazarus oozes style through each frame as many fans would hope to see, and it’s clear that there’s a very distinct story being told here that’s perfectly fitting within the political turmoil of our time. In this exploration of a pharmaceutical apocalypse, fans get to see a future that’s still brimming with hope in many distinct ways. But at the same time, Lazarus is also not afraid to show how the future isn’t too kind to everyone such as those who don’t fit perfectly into society. It’s got a voice all on its own, and quickly separates itself from any Cowboy Bebop connections.

While it seemed like it was intentionally calling back to Watanabe’s past, Lazarus instead uses that idea as a jumping off point to tell a more focused story that fans will want to dive into. It’s hitting a very notable vein that’s likely going to drive even more conversation after the anime ends its run, and will likely fit perfectly within Watanabe’s past string of classics. That hot streak continues with yet another banger of a show.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Lazarus premieres with Adult Swim on Saturday, April 5th at midnight as part of Toonami, with new episodes then streaming with Max the next day.