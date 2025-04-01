Netflix’s Devil May Cry Reveals Season 1’s Wild Soundtrack

Devil May Cry is only a couple of days away from the new anime’s premiere with Netflix, and the series is getting ready for its debut with the reveal of its wild soundtrack behind it. Devil May Cry has gotten its chance at an anime adaptation in the past, but this new series from Adi Shankar and Netflix has a completely different kind of voice of its own. This has been evident through each of the promotional materials thus far showcasing numetal songs in one way or the other, and now it’s been confirmed that the series will have even more of this spirit behind it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It was already a huge surprise to find out that the opening theme for Netflix’s Devil May Cry anime was actually going to be Limp Bizkit’s “Rollin,” but that was only the first of the big songs coming in the series. Ahead of Devil May Cry‘s debut with Season 1 later this week, Netflix has shared the soundtrack for the anime that includes some bangers that fans will want to see in action when it all hits. Check out the track list for the new season below.

this is no joke. the music featured in DEVIL MAY CRY: pic.twitter.com/s7l6wn1iz3 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 1, 2025

Devil May Cry Season 1 Soundtrack Revealed

The soundtrack for Netflix’s Devil May Cry Season 1 breaks down as such:

Evanescence – “Afterlife”

Limp Bizkit – “Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)”

Rage Against the Machine – “Guerilla Radio”

Papa Roach – “Last Resort (Power Glove Remix)”

Casey Edwards – “Devil Trigger (Power Glove Version)”

Casey Edwards – “Bury the Light (Power Glove Version)”

Crazy Town – “Butterfly”

Gunship – “Ghost (feat. Power Glove)”

Green Day with a mystery track

This soundtrack not only confirms previously revealed songs used in promotional materials like Papa Roach’s “Last Resort” and the brand new single from Evanescence, “Afterlife,” but this also confirms a few songs from the original Devil May Cry games as well which will likely be good news to many fans. One of the worries when Devil May Cry first started showing itself off was the fact that these licensed songs seemed to be at the forefront of the production.

The original games are based around their fierce soundtracks as Dante tears through all sorts of demons, and the anime has now confirmed there will be a few remixes of these singles like “Devil Trigger” and “Bury the Light” within the new series as well. As it likely pulls from many different stories for its own take, Devil May Cry is going to have a unique sound all of its own.

Netflix

When Does Devil May Cry Come Out?

Devil May Cry officially releases with Netflix worldwide beginning on April 3rd. Created by Adi Shankar (who also serves as Executive Producer and Showrunner), Devil May Cry will be running for eight episodes with its debut. The new series is a special collaboration between Shankar, Capcom and Netflix with animation produced by Studio MIR (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, The Legend of Korra), with Alex Larsen as writer, and Capcom’s Hideaki Itsuno and Studio MIR’s Seung Wook Lee as Executive Producers.

The currently announced Japanese voice cast includes the core trio of Toshiyuki Morikawa as Dante, Fumiko Orikasa as Mary, and Hiroaki Hirata as Vergil. While the English voice cast for the series includes Johnny Yong Bosch (who originally voiced Nero in the Devil May Cry video games) as the voice of Dante, Scout Taylor-Compton as Lady, Hoon Lee as White Rabbit, Kevin Conroy as VP Baines, and Chris Coppola as Enzo. With its debut approaching fast, we’ll be seeing how this soundtrack is used soon enough.