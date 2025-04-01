Bleach Shares Uncensored Look at New Yoruichi Form for Part 4

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now in the works on Part 4 of the anime, and the production team has shared the first look at a big Yoruichi Shihouin transformation coming in the anime’s final episodes. As Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War showed off the first three parts of the new anime taking on the final arc from Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga, fans have gotten to see many moments that had never been animated before. There was even time to include brand new scenes and even transformations that never even made it to the manga’s pages for one reason or another.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But with all of these new forms, Bankai, and fight scenes, there are still a final slate of fights to come before Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War can end. There’s one particular fight for Yoruichi that fans have been concerned about given that she debuts a brand new form with Kisuke Urahara’s help, and the first look at this new form coming in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 has been revealed. Teasing it’s going to be as uncensored as it was in the manga, check it out below (as spotted by @nayem_saki on X) but there are some spoilers.

Cour 4 design for urahara and yoruichi #BLEACH_anime pic.twitter.com/TO9TZ4AUHI — Nayem Siddique Saki (@nayem_saki) March 31, 2025

What Is Yoruichi’s New Form?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity will be adapting the final slate of fights between the Soul Reapers and Yhwach’s final Sternritter forces, and one of these fights is between Yoruichi and Askin Nakk Le Varr as teased by the final string of episodes from Part 3. When her usual Shunko isn’t enough to take on this new foe, Urahara urges her to unlock her full potential with the ability. Though she’s unwilling to take on this new form, Kisuke somewhat forces it out of her as he injects something into her rear that will only last for a few minutes.

Eventually, Yoruichi activates the Shunko: Raiju Senkei: Shunryu Kokubyo Senki. This is a wild, cat like form where Yoruichi appears nude with all of her delicate parts covered by the raging lightning energy around her. She also loses her sense of self and becomes more beast like in the process, and this is eventually how she wins the fight. It was a rather wild transformation to see in action in Kubo’s manga, and now it seems like the plan for the anime is to adapt the form as is. It could change in the eventual final anime release, but for now these early designs indicate it’s going to remain quite faithful.

Viz Media / Pierrot Films

When Does Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 Come Out?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity has unfortunately yet to reveal a release window or date as of the time of this publication. These first looks at the new episodes have teased that production on the final slate has begun, but it might be a much longer wait for the new season than fans could be hoping for. It’s starting to look less and less like the anime will return for its final episodes before the year comes to an end, but it will likely be worth the wait.

If Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity is going to be anything like the first three seasons of the anime, each of the big moments fans have been waiting for will likely be brought to life in a major way. This Yoruichi form is only one of the big transformations seen in these final fights, so there is a lot to be excited about for when the anime finally makes its comeback.