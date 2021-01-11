New Anime Poll Ranks the Top Shows of 2020

✖

The new year is well underway at this point, but there are some looking back to 2020 despite all of its many pitfalls. In fact, anime fans are taking a look at the year to see which series managed to thrive amidst the pandemic, and a good few managed to carve out a name for themselves. That is why a recent poll asked those fans to rank their top shows of 2020, and the results are in at last.

As reported by Anime Corner, the popular fan-page polled followers on Twitter to see what their favorite titles of 2020 were. Nearly 50,000 entries were recorded as fans gave their support to a number of top-tier series. And now, the final results have been released.

(Photo: Funimation)

According to the poll, the top anime of 2020 was none other than Kaguya-sama: Love is War as its second season debuted last year. The race for first place was close as the series earned nearly 7% of the vote while second place came in with 6.13% of the vote. The runner-up was none other than Kakushigoto, an anime that follows a father-daughter duo who live off the dad's secret alias as a raunchy manga artist.

Third place went to Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World season two before Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun came after. Akudama Drive, ID: Invade and Rent-a-Girlfriend followed in fifth through seventh place. Finally, the last three slots of the top ten went to The Misfit of. Demon King Academy, Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld, and My Teen Romantic Comedy Snafu Climax.

Clearly, some of the biggest anime from last year made this list, but a few surprises earned a spot in the top ten. Kakushigoto is a welcome member to this party, so you can check out these series for yourself to see which suit your tastes!

