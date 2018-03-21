The ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Series Box Set Sheds $60 in Amazon’s One-Day Anime Sale

Amazon is running big Gold Box sale on anime today – March 21st – only, and the crown jewel deal in the collection is their exclusive Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Blu-ray box set. At the full price of $175 this set was a pretty good deal – at $114.99 it’s an absolute no-brainer for any fan of the DBZ anime series. This is the lowest price the set has ever sold for, so secure one for yourself right here while you can. The set has been wildly popular and is currently listed as “temporarily out of stock”, but you can still get in line in the backorder queue. UPDATE: The set went back up to $126 – which is still an amazing deal. Some of the other prices listed below changed a bit as well. The deals appear to be in flux, which is all the more reason to jump on them quickly.

You can shop Amazon’s entire one-day anime sale right here. A dozen gems are up for grabs in the sale, like Soul Eater: The Complete Series Blu-ray box set for only $19.75, the Akira Movie – Collector’s Case Blu-ray for $19.44, and Overlord: The Complete Series on Blu-ray for $21.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Entertainment Earth is expecting another limited run of their exclusive Dragon Ball Z Super Saiyan Goku Pop figure to arrive in June. If you didn’t have the chance to add it to your collection before, now is the time to pre-order and secure one before it sells out again. It features glow-in-the-dark hair!

Furthermore, the Dragon Ball Super Stars series of figures continues this month with the release of the Wave 3 set which includes Super Saiyan Future Trunks, Super Saiyan Blue Goku, and Hit. Each figure stands at 6 1/2-inches tall and features 16 or more points of articulation. They also come with additional hands and a collectible piece that can be combined to form Fusion Zamasu. You can pre-order the entire Wave 3 set right here for $64.99 with free shipping.

Keep in mind that you’ll need the Wave 3 set and the upcoming Wave 4 set to fully complete the Fusion Zamazu figure. That set is also available to pre-order with a ship date slated for May. It includes Goku Black Rose, Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, and Zamasu. Again, each figure comes with additional hands and a Fusion Zamasu piece.

Another hot pre-order comes in the form of the Dragon Ball Super Son Goku Version 3 Grandista Resolution of Soldiers Statue which is available to order now for $19.99 with shipping in September.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.