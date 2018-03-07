10 Anime Which Need A Second Season ASAP

There are a few universal truths when it comes to anime. When you get into the fandom, you learn there are things you cannot fight on your own. You are going to run into fans who will wage war over dubs. You will be distraught when your must-watch anime doesn’t get an official import. The list goes on, but there is one truth out there more heart-wrenching than the all the rest.

Yeah, it’s that one. The rule that says the best anime out there won’t get a second season.

Over the years, the anime fandom has fallen in love with plenty of series only to be crushed when they get left behind. Studios like Madhouse have become famous for their aversion to second seasons, but there are some shows that really do need a continuation.

Here at ComicBook, we are laying out a few series that need second seasons if not total reboots. The fandom is desperate for more, and otakus will do whatever is asked of them should their wish be granted. Now, it’s up to the anime studios to make it happen…

Btooom!

Btooom! is one of those series fans either love or hate. The title, which debuted back in June 2009, follows a man named Ryota Sakamoto and his entry into a dangerous world. The young man is one of the top players of a video game called Btooom!, but things get weird when Ryota wakes up one day on a strange tropical island. It doesn’t take long for Ryota to realize he has somehow been taken to an island where the rules of Btooom! work in real-life, and he must team up with new comrades to make it back home without getting blown up.

The anime wrapped its first season in December 2012, and there has been no movement on a sequel. A second season was up for grabs last year after a fan-campaign was created by the series’ creators, but it flopped. Btooom! did well with audiences abroad, but it failed to find a following in Japan as its first season sold under 400 Blu-rays sets total. So, maybe a US producer like Netflix will hear fans out.

No Game, No Life

No Game, No Life is considered a treasure by plenty of fans. The fantasy series got its start in April 2012 under Media Factory, and its game-friendly story got readers plenty interested. By 2014, the anime got its own anime outing thanks to Madhouse, and fans are still vying for another season.

The franchise may have gotten a movie spin-off once the anime wrapped, but fans need to see a full season addition to the No Game, No Life canon. The series focuses on two siblings named Sora and Shiro, a pair of gamers known under the alias Blank. The pair are thrown into a crazy world when the gods of gaming challenge them to various tasks, and the siblings must beat the deities at 16 different games to usurp their authority.

Claymore

More than ten years have passed since Claymore ended, but fans haven’t given up on the series yet. The fantasy title is one of many Madhouse properties suffering under the studio’s one-season curse, but that could be changed one day.

The series itself is big enough in scope to justify a second season, that’s for sure. Claymore follows a woman named Clare and her follower Raki. The heroine holds the title of a Claymore, a half-human and half-demon being created to destroy other full-blooded youma. After Clare saves Raki from one of these shapeshifting demons, the boy follows her on her quest to find the youma whom the Claymore swore to get vengeance upon.

Skip Beat!

When it comes to idol series, Skip Beat! remains a gem. The series aired nearly a decade ago as it debuted in October 2008. The colorful anime introduced fans to a shojo classic, but its short-lived production never sat well with fans. So, audiences would be plenty grateful if Hal Film Maker would approve the series for a second season or reboot already.

Skip Beat! is the perfect feel-good series. While its art may ward some fans off, the show tells the story of Kyouko Mogami and her desire to get revenge. The teenager dedicated her life to helping her childhood friend and one-sided crush Shoutarou Fuwa become a star, but the boy drops her once he makes a name for himself. Enraged, Kyouko decides she will become a top star in Japan to get back at Shoutarou, but she discovers she has more important reasons for being in entertainment than just revenge.

Baccano!

There is now series quite like Baccano! The historical fantasy is best-known as a light novel, but Aniplex came together with Brain’s Base to give it an anime adaptation. The show debuted back in July 2007 to critical praise, but the show ended its run a bit too soon for some.

If you aren’t familiar with the series, you should know Baccano! is a rather complicated title. Set in an alternate version of the US, the anime takes place in the 1930s on a transcontinental train named the Flying Pussycat. The series comes off episodic thanks to its varying points of view, but Baccano! pulls its stories together once its talk of alchemy and immorality come to the forefront.

Yuri!!! On Ice

Everyone likes a good sports anime, but few shows under that genre umbrella have had the impact of Yuri!!! on Ice. The anime made its debut in October 2016 to the adoration of millions. The graceful figure skating series wowed with its animation, and its queer romance opened up conversations in the fandom. So, audiences aren’t sure why Yuri!!! on Ice has yet to get a second season.

The anime uses figure skating as its platform, and it tells the story of Yuuri Katsuki. The man was once considered Japan’s top hope for skating, but he hangs his skates after being badly defeated at the Grand Prix Finale. However, Yuuri finds himself thrust back into the sport with his idol and world champion skater, Victor Nikiforov, offers to coach him. The pair try to reclaim Yuuri’s former competitive spirit but returning to the ice isn’t as easy for the athlete as lacing up his skates.

Toradora!

Shojo titles rarely get the sort of length they deserve. Plenty of shows cap out at a season, leaving fans desperate for more. Toradora hit it big with a 25-episode order, but no one has heard from the show since it ended in March 2009. However, fans are not willing to give up on their expansion dreams yet.

The romantic-comedy tells the story of Ryuuji Takasu and his complicated love life. The boy may look like a thug, but he is really a gentle guy who loves to keep house. As for Taiga Aisaka, the adorable girl is one of Ryuuji’s classmates, but her petite looks clash with her very fiery personality. The two come together once they learn they are crushing on each others’ best friends, but their unlikely alliance changes as the two leads begin crushing on one another.

Ouran High School Host Club

If there was an official anime starter pack, you can be sure Ouran High School Host Club would be in it. The classic series is one of the biggest romantic-comedies to ever hit the medium, and its humor hits the spot years after its debut. The 2006 series will make you want more once it ends, and fans hope a second season or OVA epilogue could be in the cards.

Ouran High School Host Club tells the story of Haruhi Fujioka, a homely but bright girl who attends a prestigious academy known as Ouran High School. Considered poor by her peers, Haruhi lives in shadows until she stumbles upon the school’s Host Club and gets conscripted by its members to pay a debt. Her tomboy style has the group’s leader convinced she is a boy, but things get weird when the gang learns they’ve brought a girl on to their hilariously flowery squad.

Fruits Basket

If you have toed into the anime fandom at all, there is a good chance you have heard of Fruits Basket. The series made its debut in July 2001, giving fans an impossibly cute look at the adolescence romance of Tooru Honda. With 26 episodes to its name, fans still wonder what it would be like for Fruits Basket to get an expansion, and fans will never say never about a season two.

The anime focuses on Tooru after the high school student finds herself homeless. Orphaned and unwilling to burden others, the girl pitches tent in a forest, but her camp is found by Yuki and Shigure Souma. The former, who is a classmate to Tooru, brings her to his family’s home to live until she can move in with her grandpa. However, the heroine finds herself dumbfounded when she learns the Souma clan is cursed to turn into the zodiac animals.

Devil Is a Part-Timer!

People like to see Hell is a place on Earth when things get rough, but imagine if the devil actually lived around here. The idea of Satan working at your local grocery store is the basis of The Devil Is a Part-Timer, and fans need to know how the whole series ends. However, the 2013 anime wrapped after its first season and has yet to say a peep about season two.

The anime tells the story of — well — Satan. The terrifying devil decides he will take over the land of Ente Isla with his demonic horde, but he is forced to the human world alongside his comrade Alsiel. The pair must find a way back to Hell and leave the human world behind, but Satan discovers humanity is interesting enough to make him want to stay topside a bit longer.