This New Spring Anime Is Pretty Much Impossible To Watch In the U.S.

The Spring 2025 anime schedule is now underway as a new wave of anime are making their premieres this month, but there’s one new premiere that’s going to be pretty much impossible for a huge chunk of the watching audience in the United States. As more and more new anime releases make their way to screens each season, there are more and more ways to watch these shows. More companies and platforms are starting to exclusively license new releases, so it means that there are certain shows that are only going to be available with certain streaming homes. It’s gotten more competitive than ever in the last few years specifically too.

Your Forma was one of the more intriguing new releases of the Spring 2025 anime schedule as its science fiction world teased robotics flavored intrigue. As many shows were licensed for different streaming platforms, fans of this series in the United States had been waiting to find out where they could watch. But now that it’s been licensed to the Samsung TV Plus service, it’s going to be pretty much impossible for any fan to watch who doesn’t own a Samsung television connected to the Internet.

What’s Going On With Your Forma?

Earlier this month, distributor REMOW officially announced that Your Forma would be streaming exclusively with the Samsung TV Plus service with the United States and Canada. It was a surprising announcement for sure as this really is one of the first notable anime series exclusively launching with the very exclusive service, but even more so is the fact that it’s very hard to find within the service itself. Not only is this streaming platform only exclusive to certain Samsung televisions with a working Internet connection, but you then have to actively search for it.

For those unfamiliar with Samsung TV Plus, it’s set up like a classic TV guide where you can surf through channels and select an active program in the list to watch as it airs. But for a series like Your Forma, fans have to actively search it out in the search bar for it to pop up. The first episode is available with Japanese audio and English language subtitles, but this is going to be a huge barrier for entry. It’s going to be impossible for those without Samsung televisions to watch it legally, and a bit of a struggle for those willing to make the effort.

Why Does This Matter?

In the competitive anime market, a show needs as few barriers to entry as possible. This is even more important for brand new shows just making their debut like Your Forma. The anime looks intriguing, but anyone interested is going to have to go through many hoops in North America to actually (and legally) support the series. Samsung TV Plus just isn’t as accessible as some of the competing anime platforms like Prime Video, Hulu, or Netflix, and that means that fans looking for new anime releases are more likely going to watch those more accessible options instead.

Your Forma is a show that is going to need as much support from fans around the world as it can get, and now it’s basically limited the audience it could get in North America with this platform. While it is a free platform (and thus Your Forma is technically streaming for free), you need a Samsung television of Samsung Galaxy device to even get to the platform in the first place. If Your Forma is great it can potentially break through all of these limits to find success, but it’s unnecessarily being held back for now.