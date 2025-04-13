Spy x Family Season 3 Shares New Look at Loid

Spy x Family Season 3 is now in the works on making its comeback with new episodes later this year, and the franchise has dropped a new look at Loid Forger to help get ready. Spy x Family has been one of the more successful anime releases in quite some time. Not only has the franchise’s first successful season soon led to a full second season of the TV series and a new feature film release, but it has resulted in a third season as well. But the wait for this third season of episodes has been a bit longer than the other waits.

Spy x Family Season 3 will be kicking off its run later this Fall, and has been steadily getting ready for its new release with a few updates over the past year. This includes some special new looks at each member of the Forger family, and that includes Twilight himself. The newest poster hyping up the coming season showcases a new look at Loid Forger, and it’s not the most active poster but it’s a great sign that the new season is coming along nicely. Check it out below.

What to Know for Spy x Family Season 3

Spy x Family Season 3 will be premiering some time this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. It also has yet to confirm its streaming home outside of Japan, but it will likely stream with Crunchyroll and Hulu much like the first two seasons of the series. As of the time of this publication, Spy x Family Season 3 has also yet to confirm which of the cast or staff members will potentially return for the new season.

Spy x Family Season 3 was first announced to be in the works last Summer, and has been fairly quiet ever since. Outside of a few posters and other promotional materials revealing new looks at the members of the Forger Family, it’s yet to be revealed what kind of new stories that fans can hope to expect to see from the new season. If the series continues to directly adapt the events of Tatsuya Endo’s original manga, then it’s likely going to be a rather intense season in a much different kind of direction than fans of the first two season might be expecting.

How to Catch Up With Spy x Family

Spy x Family Season 2 had the most action skewed arc of the series thus far with its focus on Yor for a change, and the manga series doesn’t really go that route for quite a while after. This means that the new season is likely going to focus on a rather intense moment for Anya, and that’s going to be a great change of pace considering that she’s really only been at the focus of the more comedic scenes in the second season.

If you wanted to catch up with Spy x Family before the new season hits, you can now find the first two seasons streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. The anime is teased as such, “World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he’ll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin and neither knows each other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath!”