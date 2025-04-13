New Ghost in the Shell Anime Shares New Look From Dandadan Studio

Play video

The Ghost in the Shell is one of the seminal works of Japanese media from the 90s. The iconic manga series achieved widespread recognition for its portrayal of artificial intelligence, people’s future reliance on technology, and the complex nature of a human soul in machines. The series received even larger acclaim for the theatrical 1995 film of the same name. The motion picture adaptation would be influential not only for anime but also for Western media. The series has since included two more animated movies, one of which is a direct sequel, three animated shows, and a live-action film starring Scarlett Johansson.

Science Saru is a Japanese animation studio that achieved great success with its adaptation of Dandadan. The company was previously announced to be working on the next Ghost in the Shell anime, with the official Ghost in the Shell social media accounts unveiling a new teaser and poster for the series. The teaser primarily shows off character design sheets and the crew who will be working on the series. The promo image features a retro image of Major Motoko Kusanagi, the lead protagonist of the franchise. The poster is a throwback to the stylization of the 80s and 90s, with the extravagant blue hair and soft filter.

Science Saru

How Many Adaptations Does Ghost in the Shell Have?

The original Ghost in the Shell manga by Masamune Shirow notoriously only lasted one volume. The story had several follow-up manga and spin-offs, but the original series was only 11 chapters long. It’s almost comical how much adaptation the series receives, with several moments constantly being re-adapted and re-animated for each version. Shirow has commented on the number of adaptations with a new official statement on the official social media accounts. The original manga author claims that if all the seasons of each anime adaptation and OVAs are divided as their own separate adaptation, then Science Saru’s Ghost in the Shell is the tenth animated adaptation.

Ten adaptations include the original movie, the sequel film Innocence, the two seasons of Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex (SAC), SAC Solid State Society, the Arise OVAs, The New Movie, the two seasons of SAC_2045, and finally the new version from Science Saru. Each adaptation covers plenty of the same ground and themes, almost always incorporating the iconic opening scene where the Major assassinates someone while invisible. Nonetheless, as humanity’s grasp on technology continues to evolve and becomes eerily similar to the future Shirow predicted when publishing the manga in the early 90s, the series’ morals continue to resonate. There’s always value in seeing Ghost in the Shell being updated to keep up with the times, helping to remind anime viewers of the benefits and consequences of always being connected. There are always new ways to add a fresh spin on an overused concept, and Science Saru is ready to put its own perspective on the franchise.