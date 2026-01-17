Anime Studio Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary With Major Crossover

While there have been more than a few anime studios that only got their start in recent decades, including Studio MAPPA and Wit Studio, others have been forging new anime adventures far longer. In fact, one studio recently celebrated fifty years of creating some of the biggest franchises in the anime world. From Mobile Suit Gundam to Cowboy Bebop to Inuyasha, this particular production house has been paving a new path forward for the anime genre and continues to do so to this day. To celebrate its fiftieth anniversary, Sunrise has created a crossover for some of its biggest series to hit the screen.

For Sunrise’s fiftieth anniversary, the production house created a new piece of art that brings together some of the biggest characters from its anime library. Sporting the title, “Jump, Fly, Soar! Another 50 Years of Creation!” the art was made by anime director Takahashi Ryosuke, and it has created quite a roster. The full list of anime featured here includes the following franchises:

Cowboy Bebop

Mobile Suit Gundam

Armored Tooper Votoms

City Hunter

Mashhin Hero Wataru

Barve Exhkaiser

Future GPX Cyber Formula

Inuyasha

Code Geass

Gintama

Tiger & Bunny

Love Live!

Aikatsu!

Sunrise’s Big 2026

Sunrise

Joining a jam-packed January, Sunrise helped produce a dark horse that has been gaining a lot of attention. The Ronin Warriors has long been an example of a series that helped introduce anime to North America, as the first 80s series made its way to the West on Saturday mornings. Later, receiving a timeslot on Cartoon Network’s Toonami, the series ended its run, with many never expecting the Samurai Troopers to return. Things changed this month as a sequel series has landed from Sunrise that not only returns to the anime universe, but changes things drastically by introducing its new team.

The Ronin Warriors isn’t the only big series that Sunrise has planned for 2026, as the production studio is planning to bring another anime adaptation to life thanks to creator Rumiko Takahashi. Following the success of Inuyasha and its sequel series, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, Sunrise is planning to adapt the story of Mao, another big manga from the mangaka, later this year. While not taking place in the same universe as the white-haired demon, Mao will tell a story that is somewhat similar thanks to its titular character housing supernatural abilities of his own.

For those who want background on the studio itself, Sunrise first began in 1972, but the current iteration of the production house opened in 1976. Ever since, the studio has been a major part of the anime industry, routinely giving fans some of the biggest franchises that forge a future path for the medium. With some studios even having longer histories than Sunrise, we don’t expect Sunrise to close up shop anytime soon.

