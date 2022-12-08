Anime's Top-Searched Series of 2022

As the winter holidays approach so too does the new year with all its big releases. Of course, this means fans are looking back at 2022 in passing to see how their favorites are stacked up. This means end-of-year data is coming out about all sorts of anime series, and now, we have learned which shows were the most Googled in 2022. So if you have a hunch as to what show came first, it is time to make your guesses now!

The data comes courtesy of Oricon News as the publication did some digging in Google. The data collected compared the number of show title searches in 2022 to what they were in 2021. And as you may have guessed already, Chainsaw Man took the number one spot.

🔍2022年Google検索ランキング



▼アニメ部門▼https://t.co/xWx8Hg5rgV



1位 チェンソーマン

2位 SPY×FAMILY

3位 水星の魔女

4位 リコリス・リコイル

5位 うる星やつら

6位 着せ恋

7位 パリピ孔明

8位 ぼっち・ざ・ろっく！

9位 よふかしのうた

10位 トモダチゲーム pic.twitter.com/kYJIRE89La — ORICON NEWS【アニメ】 (@oricon_anime_) December 7, 2022

The Top Anime Picks

However, it did have some incredibly interesting competition. Spy x Family stayed high in the searches at second place, but other shonen favorites like Mob Psycho 100 or Bleach did not make Google's cut. Instead, third place went to Mobile Suit Gundam: Witch From Mercury while Licorice Recoil took fourth place. The rest of the top ten included more obscure releases including Urusei Yatsura, Bocchi the Rock, Tomodachi Game, and more.

Clearly, a slew of new anime series was given a spotlight on Google this year, but no anime could compare to Chainsaw Man. The series was extremely popular as a manga, and the hype surrounding Studio MAPPA's adaptation only grew as Fall 2022 neared. By the time episode one launched, the show was one of the biggest on social media, and it has continued to draw in new fans weekly. So when it comes down to it, there is no denying Chainsaw Man led the anime pack in 2022 with a stellar fall premiere.

Which series did you binge in 2022? Do you have a favorite anime of the year?