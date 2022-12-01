New Report Proves Spy x Family Is China's Biggest Anime





Spy x Family certainly has a case for taking the title of the biggest new anime of 2022. While the Forger Family has some competition in the likes of Lycoris Recoil and Chainsaw Man, it seems that the anime adaptation for the story of Loid, Yor, and Anya isn't just one of the biggest television series in Japan, but around the world. Now, a new report confirms that the anime series by CloverWorks and Wit Studio has become the biggest anime in China as well.

One of the biggest streaming services in China is a platform known as Bilibili, and Spy x Family has netted an astonishing five hundred million views since landing on the platform. The Forger Family has become so popular in fact that it was able to overcome Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer for the year, showing just how much staying power the anime series has so far. This also makes the series the most watched anime in China for 2022, as even top contenders such as the aforementioned Chainsaw Man and Lycoris Recoil haven't been able to keep up with the Forgers in China when it comes to the overall number of viewers tuning in.

Spy x China

Currently, in the anime series which is approaching its first season's finale, the Forger Family has welcomed a new member to its original trio. Bond Forger is the first member of the clan made up of a world-class assassin, master spy, and powerful telepath who just so happens to not be human. Bond just so happens to be a dog who has the ability to see into the future, a fact that he can't convey in words but allows Anya to peer into what is to come by using her telepathic abilities on him.

Loid Forger's mission continues to move forward, as Anya remains a student at Eden College and the new quartet attempts to hide each of their unique secrets not only from the world, but from one another. While a second season hasn't been confirmed as of yet, there are plenty of stories from the manga that have yet to be adapted so when the Forgers return, they'll have plenty of challenges to keep them busy.

What do you consider to be the biggest new anime of the year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forgers.

Via TV Fandom Lounge