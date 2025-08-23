Aniplex Online Fest 2025 Announced With Massive Lineup

Aniplex Online Fest is returning later this Fall, and Aniplex has announced the huge lineup of shows coming for this year’s event. Aniplex Online Fest has been a huge staple of Aniplex’s programming for the last few years as the virtual event has been sharing updates directly with fans about Aniplex’s new anime projects. Each year brings with it a huge lineup of shows, and it’s no different this year as the company has a lot of new projects now in the works. But thankfully, it won’t be too much longer until we get updates on it all as the next Aniplex Online Fest is coming soon.

Aniplex Online Fest 2025 has been officially announced to take place on Saturday, September 13th in Japan at 1 AM (PDT) / 5 PM (JST). Like years before, this event will be streaming live, worldwide and for free for fans and show off some of the new projects Aniplex has in the works. There will also be special updates from guests in attendance along with performances from major musical acts too. Check out the trailer for this year’s Aniplex Online Fest below.

Aniplex Online Fest 2025 Lineup Revealed

Hosted by Sally Amaki and Hisanori Yoshida, Aniplex Online Fest 2025 will feature updates from shows like AlternaVvelt, DAEMONS OF THE SHADOW REALM DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR Original By DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR WITH ENHYPEN, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, Dragon Raja II, Fate/strange Fake, GNOSIA , Hana-Kimi, The Irregular at Magic High School THE MOVIE Yotsuba Succession Arc, May I Ask for One Final Thing?, Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 1: Beginnings / Part 2: Eternal TV Edition. Sakurazaka46×BUILDDIVIDE BRIGHT SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes, Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider, Touring After the Apocalypse, and more.

Special guests in attendance for the event include Aoi Yuki, Akari Kito, Asami Seto, Aya Yamane, Ayane Sakura, Chika Anzai, Chiwa Saito, Daiki Yamashita, Daisuke Namikawa, Emiri Kato, Hikaru Morita (Sakurazaka46), Ikumi Hasegawa, Kana Hanazawa, Katsuyuki Konishi, Konomi Inagaki, Miyu Tomita, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Rina Matsuda (Sakurazaka46), Saori Hayami, Soma Saito, Taku Yashiro, Takuya Eguchi, Tomokazu Seki Wataru Katoh, Yuichi Nakamura, and more along with the teases of even more announcements and guests yet to be revealed with this initial announcement.

There’s also the tease of performances from artists who have contributed to some of Aniplex’s biggest shows from the year including Tatsuya Kitani (The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity), SI-VIS (SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes), spira spica (My Dress-Up Darling), PiKi (My Dress-Up Darling), SawanoHiroyuki[nZk] (TO BE HERO X), SennaRin (TO BE HERO X), NICHIMEZO (Dealing With Mikadono Sisters Is a Breeze), DJ Kazu and more.

For fans interested in any of these new projects either now airing or making their debut in the next few months to a year, you’re going to want to keep an eye out on Aniplex Online Fest 2025 to see what could end up being revealed or announced. Each of these projects are big in their own right, so it’s going to be fun to celebrate all that Aniplex now has in the works.