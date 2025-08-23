Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Looking at Big US Opening Weekend Box Office

On September 12th, Demon Slayer plans to finally bring the first part of its film trilogy finale to North America with Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, looking to pick up where season four left off. With the shonen film already making major waves in Japan, and potentially being on its way to raking in more cash than its predecessor Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, the West has some catching up to do. In a new report, Infinity Castle’s debut in North America is set to hit it big on the silver screen, once again proving how big anime has become.

According to the outlet Deadline, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is set to have an opening weekend of around $20-$29 million. When ticket pre-sales opened earlier this summer, the anime film had already confirmed earning around $10 million in the United States, putting it in line to potentially defeat Mugen Train. For the first Demon Slayer film’s box office, Mugen Train scored an opening weekend of around $21 million, though the franchise has grown exponentially since this release. Worldwide, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has already passed the $200 million mark before even hitting North America. While release dates for the second and third films of the trilogy remain a mystery, they might also have a chance of bringing in big bucks.

To The Infinity Castle

When last we left the Demon Slayer Corps during the Hashira Training Arc, things weren’t looking great for Tanjiro and friends. Thanks to Muzan striking at the heart of their organization, they were now without a leader and were all dragged into the headquarters of the strongest demons the world has ever seen. The “Infinity Castle” will give each member of the Hashira and our young protagonists the unfortunate opportunity of taking on Muzan and his forces. Since the upcoming film has a hefty runtime of over two and a half hours, they’ll certainly have plenty of time to eradicate the demonic scourge.

Demon Slayer’s anime might still be unfurling its story, but the manga ended all the way back in 2020. Koyoharu Gotouge gave the shonen series a definitive ending, despite its runaway success, and has yet to confirm whether any sequels and/or spin-offs are on the way. Thanks to the franchise ending in Weekly Shonen Jump, there has been quite a power vacuum established by the departure of Tanjiro and the Hashira, with many new series aiming to fill the gap. With the likes of Black Clover and One Piece also in the throes of their final sagas, the future of shonen is one that is sure to be heavily debated in the years to come.

