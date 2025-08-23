Demon Slayer’s New Movie Is Launching a Special Surprise Exclusive to the U.S.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is getting ready to hit theaters in the United States with a brand new movie, and it turns out fans going to Regal Theaters will be able to nab and exclusive popcorn tin if they check it out there. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is hitting theaters in the United States this September, and the film has already been a massive success since it launched in Japan earlier this Summer. But as it gets ready for its worldwide release, it’s been made clear that there’s still a lot about the new film being held back.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is the first in a planned new trilogy of films taking on the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series, and it’s already teasing some major final fights between the surviving demon slayers and Muzan Kibutsuji’s demonic forces. For those fans seeing the new film at Regal Theaters, you’ll be able to nab and exclusive popcorn tin and cup combo to commemorate the occasion too. Check it out below as shared by Regal.

Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke are hitting the big screen with you💪



Grab the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Tin & Cup Combo when you see the movie in theatres starting September 12.



Get tickets now: https://t.co/841QSg8Vmi pic.twitter.com/Jsu3PUOf7B — Regal (@RegalMovies) August 21, 2025

When Does Demon Slayer’s New Movie Come Out in the U.S.?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be making its debut in the United States and Canada on September 12th, and tickets for the film are now on sale. It’s already tracking to be a huge deal through presale tickets alone, and it’s been doing very well for itself since it launched in Japan earlier this Summer. It’s no real surprise either as this was the same kind of success previously seen with Mugen Train, and like that film, this is going to be a brand new entry for the anime franchise that fans will want to see as soon as it hits those big screens.

This might be the first in this new trilogy, but no information has yet to be revealed about the potential releases for the second and final films in the Infinity Castle arc as of the time of this writing. This was also touted as a potential grand finale for the anime franchise overall, so it’s yet to be revealed how much of the manga’s actual finale will be seen across these three films when they’re all said and done. But either way, it’s exciting to see where it can all go from this point on.

What to Know for the New Demon Slayer Movie

Based on Koyoharu Gotoge’s original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is directed by Haruo Sotozaki for ufotable. The film will be released in premium formats and IMAX along with its standard launch, and will be screening in both Japanese and English language audio. The English dub cast also announced it will be introducing Avengers: Doomsday star Channing Tatum (who’s a big fan of the anime franchise) as the voice of a new character named Keizo, and Rebecca Wang is joining as a new character named Koyuki.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle was also confirmed to have a runtime of two hours and 35 minutes, so fans are going to get a pretty meaty experience when they check out the new movie this Fall. That’s a longer run time than many of the Avengers films, so fans should brace themselves for some big fights as Tanjiro and the others desperately struggle to survive until sunrise.