Aniplex Online Fest 2024 Announced With Killer Line-Up

Thanks to the advance of technology, anime conventions aren’t just limited to in-person events. In an effort to get in front of as many anime fans as possible, Aniplex has taken their announcements online via the Aniplex Online Fest. Becoming a great way to learn more about the medium during the coronavirus pandemic, the anime event will continue this year next month. As the online festival approaches, Aniplex of America has released a line-up for anime series and films that will help populate the online event and give anime fans some things to mull over when it comes to some of the biggest franchises.

Here’s how the official Aniplex Online Fest describes the upcoming event, “Aniplex Online Fest 2024 To Be Held on September 15th 8PM PDT! Aniplex Online Fest 2024, the annual online festival returning for its 5th year in a row delivering the latest news and even more exciting and moving experience for anime fans worldwide. To celebrate the hosting of this event, the firm unveiled event visual illustrated by Taishi Kawakami (Character Design/Chief Animation Director for WIND BREAKER). Fans can check out the event online, live on YouTube.”

Aniplex Online Festival 2024: Anime Line-Up

The online event taking place on September 15th has over twenty anime titles that will reveal new information about their future. On top of established franchises such as Sword Art Online, Rurouni Kenshin, Wind Breaker, and Blue Exorcist, some new up and comers in the anime field are set to be a part of the celebration.

Ameku M.D.: Doctor Detective

WIND BREAKER

Blue Exorcist -Beyond the Snow Saga-

AlternaVvelt -Blue Exorcist Another Story-

Solo Leveling

I May Be a Guild Receptionist, but I’ll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time

Im Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class

Senpai is an Otokonoko

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II

TO BE HERO X

Fate/strange Fake

FURERU

DEMON LORD 2099

Puella Magi Madoka Magica Magia Exedra

Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie -Walpurgisnacht Rising-

Mikadono Sanshimai wa Angai, Choroi.

mono

UniteUp!

Rurouni Kenshin

