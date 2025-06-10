The Apothecary Diaries’ New Medicinal Cola Syrup Collab Is Just What the Doctor Ordered

Chara Syrup, a Japanese craft syrup producer, has announced an exciting new cola syrup based on Maomao from The Apothecary Diaries! The 200-milliliter / roughly 7-ounce bottle features ingredients like: beet sugar, ginger, lemon juice, wildflower honey, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, hawthorn, star anise, rosemary, hibiscus, chili pepper, jasmine, and ginseng. The website indicates that the syrup can be mixed into hot water for a cozy hot beverage, into milk for a more creamy drink, or into a refreshing carbonated beverage.

It’s not just Maomao’s duty to taste for poisons, but the other characters often turn their noses up at the prospect of her actually enjoying her dangerous line of work, sometimes to the point of actively seeking to ingest certain poisons. But Maomao doesn’t just enjoy poisons, but other medicinal, beneficial ingredients, too. This is good news for this cola syrup, which contains not just perfectly safe ingredients but potentially beneficial ones. Rather, the syrup includes more wholesome ingredients that are supposed to supplement uses, such as including anti-inflammatory properties.

A Cozy, Refreshing Cola Syrup Maomao Could Enjoy

When Maomao, an apothecary’s daughter from the red-light district, gets kidnapped and sold to be a servant of the imperial palace, she’s thrust into a world of mysterious disturbances within bureaucratic disputes. Trying to hide her literacy and medicinal knowledge, when the emperor’s children begin falling gravely ill, she can’t help herself but to quietly solve the “curse” anonymously. When the beautiful eunuch Jinshi manages to single her out, she’s promoted to concubine Gyokuyou’s lady-in-waiting and poison taster. But as Maomao’s skills prove her indispensable, she begins facing risks that go beyond the hazards of tasting for poisons.

The Chara Syrup U Products website product description reads as follows:

“Cola, beloved by many, was originally created as a medicinal drink. ‘Maomao Cola’ is a nourishing, original herbal medicinal cola that returns to the essence of cola and blends various herbs and spices. Maomao Cola is characterized by its gorgeous sweetness, with the soft scent of hawthorn and jasmine, which appear in the story. You can also enjoy it as a hot cola or milk cola by mixing it with hot water or milk. Maomao Cola also uses a generous amount of flower honey, which is rich in vitamins and minerals that are expected to promote beauty and health, recover from fatigue, and reduce swelling. We have added carefully selected ingredients such as ginger and ginseng, which are said to be effective against against poor circulation.”

The syrup may be the main selling point, but the bottle is also a great feature. Cleverly designed to resemble a medicine bottle, the label features motifs from the story and references to Maomao herself. So, even after you’ve enjoyed the tasty contents, the bottle can still be kept as decorative franchise merchandise. The pretty glass bottle could even be repurposed for storing dried herbs or putting in string lights as a cute lamp. And for 2,980 yen, which is about $20.70 USD, that’s not a bad deal for both a delicious syrup and a reusable decorative bottle. Pre-orders of the Maomao Cola syrup end on June 23rd, with parcels being shipped in early July.

Will you be ordering this herbal sweetener themed after The Apothecary Diaries?