The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Shares First Look at Part 2 With New Trailer, Poster

The Apothecary Diaries is continuing with a new wave of episodes for the upcoming Spring 2025 anime season, and Season 2 has dropped the first look at what to expect from Part 2 of the season with a new trailer and poster. The Apothecary Diaries kicked off this year as one of the major franchises returning for new episodes as part of the Winter 2025 anime schedule, and it’s far from slowing down even after delivering on some of the biggest moments in the anime to date. Because while the other Winter series are ending, The Apothecary Diaries is going to keep going through the Spring.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 is scheduled to run for 24 episodes overall, and the second cour of episodes will be officially kicking off with its next launch in Japan. To celebrate the anime continuing through with a new batch of episodes for the Spring 2025 anime schedule, you can now check out the first look at the second half of the season with a very non-Spring friendly trailer in the video above. You can also check out a rather cold looking poster for these episodes in the poster below too.

What’s Next for The Apothecary Diaries Season 2?

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 will be officially kicking off its second cour of episodes beginning on April 4th in Japan, and will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll when it hits much like the first half of the season. It’s also been announced that the new opening theme for the season will be titled “Kusushiki” as performed by Mrs. GREEN APPLE. The new ending theme is titled “Hitorigoto” as performed by Omoinotake. The production staff and cast from the first half of the season will of course be returning for the new episodes coming this Spring as well.

Which means that Norihiro Naganuma is directing The Apothecary Diaries at OLM with Yukiko Nakatani handling the character designs, and Satoru Kousaki, Kevin Penkin, and Arisa Okehazama composing the music. TOHO Animation teases The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 as such, “When a favored concubine becomes pregnant, Maomao is put to the test as her food taster. She must keep her wits sharp, not only to protect the concubine but also against rising dangers in the palace. A new concubine with powerful ties, an unsolved attempt at Jinshi’s life, and a foreign envoy with impossible demands hint at a grand conspiracy poised to engulf the empire.”

Why You Should Catch Up With The Apothecary Diaries

If you have yet to jump into the new season, now is the perfect time to catch up with The Apothecary Diaries. As the current anime schedule is now in a very brief breathing period while the final shows of the Winter come to their respective ends and the Spring anime have yet to make their official debut. Before a new wave of anime starts taking up your attention, it’s the right time to catch up with The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 as the real season long mystery is starting to reveal itself.

Jinshi and Maomao are now closer than they ever have been before as a hunting trip has essentially forced Jinshi to finally reveal his closest secret to her. Maomao has been steadily putting the pieces together herself, but now this key piece of knowledge will put even more on her shoulders as a new era of intrigue and secrets are about to reveal themselves to her as the rest of the season continues. It’s time to catch up.