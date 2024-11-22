Netflix Removes “Disrespectful” Arcane Season 2 Poster After Backlash

Arcane’s second season is preparing to release the final batch of episodes that will end the series on a high note, if the previous episodes are any indication. While Riot Game and Studio Fortiche have confirmed that this will be the end of Jinx and Vi’s current story, it has been hinted at in the past that this is far from the only League of Legends story hitting the screen. Unfortunately, before the series finale lands on Netflix, the streaming service has run into a little controversy thanks in part to an image that fans believe might have been made using artificial intelligence.

The fight against A.I. from many animators has made headlines in recent years, both in North America and worldwide. In recent days, creators in the anime field have created initiatives and collectives to fight against the use of artificial intelligence when it comes to not only the animation itself but voice acting and other parts of the industry. While Netflix has yet to release an official statement regarding the use of A.I. in one image focusing on Vi and Jinx, a Brand Lead for Riot Games quickly responded to fan backlash when it came to the recent Arcane image for the popular second season.

Arcane’s Artificial Intelligence Problem

Riot Games Brand Lead Alex Shahmir was made aware that a recent image for Arcane’s second season apparently had used A.I. to extend an image beyond what was originally displayed. In seeing the image, Shahmir made it clear to Arcane fans that artificial intelligence was not used on the series in any way and he has quickly acted to remove the image. Here’s Alex’s direct quote along with the controversial image that has found its way online:

“Appreciate you bringing this to our attention. We have a strict stance of no ai for anything relating to arcane cause it’s disrespectful to the incredible artists who worked on the show. this image was a mistake and has since been removed. TY again for calling it out.”

appreciate you bringing this to our attention. we have a strict stance of no ai for anything relating to arcane cause it's disrespectful to the incredible artists who worked on the show. this image was a mistake and has since been removed. ty again for calling it out — alex (@RiotAstryx) November 22, 2024

Does Arcane Season 2 Stick The Landing?

In our review of Arcane’s second season, we here at ComicBook.com were mor ethan happy with what we saw in the animated series’ first six episode, “Whether you’re a newcomer to Arcane or you’re like me and have been waiting three years for Season 2, it’s hard to be anything other than in awe of what is seen in these first six episodes. Riot and Fortiche had major expectations to meet this time around, and to this point, they’ve surpassed them all. Even if I’m a bit concerned about how Arcane might end, I’m more excited than ever before about what Riot will continue to do in this multimedia space in the years ahead.”

As mentioned previously, Arcane’s second season will be its last but there are sure to be future stories that continue the League of Legends’ animated adventures. The second season has been split into three separate parts, with the final batch arriving on Saturday, November 23rd. While Arcane might be one of the most expensive animated series to ever be brought to life, viewers will agree that this fact is apparent on the screen thanks to the dynamic work that was put into play by studio Fortiche.

Want to see what the future holds for League of Legends in both the animated world and in the world of video games?