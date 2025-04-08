Cardcaptor Sakura Fans Can Recreate the Magic for Themselves (But With a Catch)

There are few things anime fans dream of more than to become a magical girl, and now, that reality is closer than ever, thanks to Premium Bandai. The company is making the iconic Star Sealing Wand from Cardcaptor Sakura a reality. The wand is a scale replica, meaning that it’s the perfect display item for collectors and also makes for a perfect prop for cosplayers. Plus, as an added bonus, the Season 3 opening theme, “Platinum,” can be played through the wand. The only potential downside to the absolutely stunning recreation of the iconic wand is that it’s only available through pre-order between April 7 and June 6, 2025, and it’s only available in Japan.

Despite its pre-order window, the wand won’t begin shipping out to customers until sometime in October. The replica is also priced at ¥7,480, which is roughly the equivalent of $50 USD. This isn’t the first time one of the Sealing Wands has received a picturesque replica, as FuRyu, another popular figure manufacturer, produced a replica of the Clear Card Sealing Wand.

Cardcaptor Sakura Is a Genre-Defining Magical Girl Franchise

Originally created by the all-female manga group Clamp in 1996, Cardcaptor Sakura follows ten-year-old Sakura Kinomoto living out a peaceful childhood in the fictional city Tomoeda until she accidentally releases a magical deck of “Clow Cards” into the world from a magical book she discovers in her basement created by the sorcerer Clow Reed. Cerberus, aka Keroberos, the guardian of the cards, appears before her and declares that only an individual possessing magical powers, and tasks her with retrieving each of the cards. To do this, Sakura has to trasform using magical powers and use her signature Sealing Wand to return them to the book. Along the way, she meets a young boy named Syaoran Li – a descendent of Clow Reed – who comes to Japan to try and recapture the cards for himself. The two have a bit of a rivalry for most of the series, but eventually become friends.

Cardcaptor Sakura, much like other shojo series from the time, very quickly became a quintessential choice for manga readers around the globe, and it still holds up extremely well today. Like other manga within the shojo demographic, Cardcaptor Sakura focuses on the depth of the character interactions and uses their backstories and personalities to drive their decision-making throughout. Not to mention, CLAMP’s timeless art style, which is still some of the best in the industry nearly 28 years after its original release. The original anime adaptation is equally iconic, drawing out the manga’s story by introducing new Clow Cards for Sakura to pursue and giving audiences more time with each of the characters. The franchise was well ahead of its time and is still a fan favorite today.

