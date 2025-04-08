One Piece Cliffhanger Sets Up Luffy for a Deadly Reunion

With One Piece’s big anime return already turning heads Part 2 of the Egghead Incident Arc will be focusing on some of the major fights as a built-in reward for longtime fans. While the One Piece manga was continuing with its usual schedule, the anime went on a six-month hiatus in October 2024 to allow the animators more time to work on high-quality visuals. The animation has been incredible since the Wano Country Saga, with the Egghead Incident Arc making it even better. The Straw Hats have only just arrived on the island and again find themselves in the middle of the chaos. Not only is the World Government planning to kill Vegapunk, but they also want to deal with the Yonko crew once and for all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Marines send 100 ships, including 20 battleships led by nine Vice Admirals and Admiral Kizaru invade the island. Kizaru’s mission is to get rid of Vegapunk, but another Marine officer, Sentomaru, who has close ties with both Vegapunk and the Admiral, stands in his way. Of course, Kizaru wouldn’t let anyone get in the way of his mission, regardless of his personal feelings. However, while the fight between those two is going on, the others notice Kizaru’s light from below. Luffy’s sharp instincts easily determine that someone strong is heading their way. Luffy and Kizaru will soon meet again for the first time since the Marineford War Arc.

Toei Animation

One Piece Episode 1124 Sets Up the Highly Anticipated Luffy vs Kizaru

The Egghead Incident Arc will feature the fight between Luffy and Kizaru, but this time, the outcome will be different than before. We are already aware of how devastating Kizaru’s powers are ever since before the time-skip. However, not only is Luffy able to use powerful Haki now, but his Gear 5 transformation sets him apart from most characters. Since the show is in the Final Saga, there aren’t many characters stronger than Luffy by this point. Even so, things were quite different two years ago. Luffy and Kizaru (aka Borsaslino) had their first encounter in the Sabaody Archipelago Arc after the former punched a Celestial Dragon, since then being a long-established major threat in One Piece.

Toei Animation

The outcome of the fight was devastating, as Kizaru was easily able to overwhelm the entire crew. Kuma’s appearance saved their lives, but everyone was separated for two years. Luffy watched all his friends disappear in front of his eyes, without even knowing whether they were alive or not. After this tragedy, Luffy and Kizaru were able to meet in the Marineford Arc, but even that didn’t work in his favor. Everyone was surprised by his appearance and his determination, but without Haki and full mastery over his Devil Fruit, Luffy was still far too weak.

All the Straw Hats, including Luffy, strived to develop their skills and become stronger during the time-skip so they wouldn’t be easily defeated again. Luffy and Kizaru will surely come face to face again in Episode 1125, featuring one of the best fights in the show. Kizaru serves as one of the antagonists of the arc and will cause a lot of trouble for the Straw Hats. However, Luffy’s Gear 5 ability is so powerful that it can immediately turn the tide of the battle, which means even a Marine powerhouse like Kizaru will likely have his work cut out for him.