Ariana Grande Reveals Her Massive ‘Spirited Away’ Tattoo

Ariana Grande may be one of the world’s biggest pop stars, but she digs anime like everybody else. Now, the singer has gotten ink to prove her Studio Ghibli loyalty, and the tattoo is making waves with fans.

Over on Instagram, Grande shared his new ink with fans, and it features the heroine of Spirited Away.

As you can see below, the black-and-white tattoo is inked on Grande’s forearm. The art depicts Chihiro in profile, and the stunning tattoo looks like it were done by Hayao Miyazaki himself.

According to Grande, she decided to get the tattoo to celebrate her growth. Chihiro was the perfect way to mark her journey, and the massive tattoo was given a very thoughtful explanation on Instagram later.

“Chihrio’s growth into a capable individual is a core factor to the movement of Spirited Away‘s plot. During her adventure in the Spirit World, she matures from an easily-scared girl with a child-like personality to match her age to a hard-working, responsible and brave young girl who has learned to put her fears aside for those she cares for,” the star wrote.

“To protect her friends and rescue her parents from a spell that has turned them into livestock, Chihiro sheds her former personality and adapts to her environment to become a courageous, quick-witted and reliable girl.”

The tattoo reveal came shortly after Grande nodded to Spirited Away on Twitter. The singer said she and her fiance Pete Davidson had ate “like the parents from Spirited Away” not long ago. Now, the singer can carry Chihiro with her wherever she goes, and Grande’s love of ink has fans wondering if any more Studio Ghibli tattoos are in her future. After all, the actress is a professed fan of the medium, and Grande’s interest in Japanese pop culture has pushed her to become one of the country’s most beloved Western stars.

If you are not familiar with Spirited Away, then you should take time to see if when it returns to US theaters. The magical story follows a young girl named Chihiro as she travels with her parents. However, their boring vacation is changed when they stop at a village and Chihiro finds herself whisked away to a mysterious, magical world. Her poor family is turned into pigs by an evil witch Yubaba, so Chihiro must work for the woman as she desperately tries to free her family and herself.