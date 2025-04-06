Black Clover’s Best Fight Is Exactly Why We Need Season 5

While the Black Clover manga is currently in its final stretch, the anime has yet to announce a new season in over four years. Based on Yuki Tabata’s manga, Studio Pierrot released an anime adaptation in 2017, which was in a long-running format, unlike most series these days. The anime released 170 episodes at a regular weekly pace until it almost caught up with the manga, resulting in a hiatus. However, even though the manga is almost over with more than enough content for a new season, there hasn’t been any announcement as of yet. The story takes a major turn after the anime effectively ended in 2021, with the series having some incredible fights in the Spade Kingdom Raid and the Final Arcs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spoilers Ahead for Black Clover’s Spade Kingdom Raid Arc!

The anime only sets up the prologue of the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, where the Magic Knights prepare for an all-out war against the Dark Triad and the devils to save Yami and William. Even the Heart Kingdom has joined them on the mission since their Queen was cursed by the devil Megicula, who is being hosted by one of the members of the triad. The story gets much more intense in the arc as it focuses on the struggles of the fans’ beloved characters, including Yuno, the Vice-Captain of the Golden Dawn.

Shueisha

Yuno Brutally Lost to Zenon In the First Round

This part was covered in the anime, and it was, by far, the most shocking and tragic part of the story. Zenon and his subordinates attack Golden Dawn to capture their Captain William Vangeance. However, they also ended up eradicating half of the squad while Yuno was away. By the time he arrived there, the damage was already done. Although he could hold his own against Zenon’s subordinates, he finds himself overwhelmed by the devil’s host.

Shueisha

Even with his spirit magic, Yuno gets defeated without even putting a scratch on his enemy. By the time Zenon leaves with William, Yuno is lying half-dead on top of the broken building with a sword stuck in his chest. He probably wouldn’t have made it if not for the vast amount of mana William left behind to heal the injured squad members. Even so, no one could bring back the dead, leaving the glorious squad with a massive void.

After losing several of his squad members and witnessing William’s serious condition when he was kidnapped, Yuno finally learns about his true heritage. Not only is he the prince of the Spade Kingdom, but his parents were killed by the Dark Triad, who then overtook the throne. After the tragedy, his Butler, Ralph, travelled all the way to the Clover Kingdom and left Yuno at the church to protect him.

Shueisha

Yuno Awakens His True Powers In Another Fight Against Zenon

After the Spade Kingdom Raid begins, Yuno and Langris fight against Zenon in Chapter 304. The two became immensely powerful during the few months of training and managed to showcase excellent teamwork. Unfortunately, even that wasn’t enough to stop the villain. Finral’s brief appearance was also of no use since he and Langris ended up losing while Yuno was weakened by a serious injury.

However, just when he was feeling miserable about his defeat, he acquired a second Grimoire with Star Magic in Chapter 309, which is his true power. He had wind powers before because he is also a host to a half-elf, the unborn of Licht and Tetia. However, the royal family of the Spade Kingdom always had unique powers. His mother had Moon Magic while his father was gifted in Sun Magic. Their son acquired the Star Magic, another unique power. The course of the battle changes dramatically after this fight, with Yuno overwhelming his opponent with both of his abilities.

Shueisha

While the manga has several incredible fights in the Spade Kingdom Arc, Yuno getting the upper hand this easily was extremely satisfying after everything Zenon did. Amid the fight, Zenon gives 100 percent of his soul to Beelzebub, one of the three rulers of the underworld. The fight also highlights brief flashbacks, exploring Zenon’s character depth. By the time he loses the fight, he wonders what makes the two of them so different.

On the other hand, despite everything that happens, Yuno hasn’t strayed away from his goal and the promise he made to Asta. Black Clover is known for its intricate art style and gorgeous paneling, which made the fight even more thrilling. If the anime were to adapt it, those details and the emotional weight would easily set it apart from the rest of the fights in the show.