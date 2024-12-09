Assassination Classroom Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Promos & More on the Way

Class reunions are a common way to celebrate the anniversary of finishing any given level of school. For those who watched Assassination Classroom, it’s time to return to Kunugigaoka Junior High School to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the show and look back on the life-changing lessons from one of the best teachers in all of anime, Koro-sensei.

To celebrate the anime’s upcoming anniversary on January 9, 2025, Fuji TV is launching a three-part anniversary initiative that will include reopening the “Koro-sensei Shrine,” which includes a statue of Koro-sensei that was originally an exhibition during the series’ run from January 2015 to July 2016, according to an official statement. The statue will be displayed on the first floor of Fuji TV’s headquarters in Odaiba and will also feature other characters’ standees to mark the occasion’s significance.

Assassination Classroom Creator Celebrates 10th Anniversary

According to the official release, starting in April, the first of the three initiative events will be the rebroadcasting of the anime’s original 47 episodes on Fuji TV and other outlets. News on the next two parts of the initiative will be announced later, which should excite fans because the sky is the limit regarding any extra content or celebration for a beloved series. As a special bonus to kick off the celebration, Fuji TV and Yusei Matsui, the series’ creator, released a new commemorative visual of the series’ characters and a special logo for the anniversary.

Yusei Matsui has done great work in the manga and anime industry, most recently including Elusive Samurai. So celebrating his past work while his career is still thriving gives fans a grand opportunity to give him his flowers now and fully appreciate him. This will be a different perspective than the new efforts to ban Assassination Classroom in classrooms throughout the U.S.

“Just like school life, Assassination Classroom started, and it seems like it was only yesterday that we graduated,” said Matsui. “Thankfully, there are many things to do for the 10th anniversary of the anime. Why not take this opportunity to have an assassination class reunion, whether in person or through social media?”

The mention of more community-based events for an in-person or virtual reunion is a sign of just how many people were touched by the story of Koro-sensei teaching his students valuable life lessons that the audience could also take with them for the rest of their lives.

“If I have the chance, I would like to make an appearance, and I would be happy if it becomes an opportunity for everyone to remember Assassination Classroom, reread it, rewatch it, and get together again!!” Matsui continued.

Assassination Classroom tells the story of students in class 3-E at the highly competitive Kunugigaoka Junior High School. Given that they’re considered the students with the least potential, they don’t even attend classes in the same building and are generally disregarded. However, one day, 70% of the moon is destroyed by a yellow creature with tentacles claiming he’ll do the same to Earth within a year. For reasons to be explained later, he asks to spend his time teaching the students in class 3-E, who are then incentivized to assassinate their new teacher to gain life-changing wealth and save the world.

