Attack on Titan Orchestra Tour Set For 2025 Debut (And Why It’s A Must See Event)

Attack on Titan might have concluded both its anime and manga but the Scout Regiment and the Titans they slay are still finding unique ways to be a part of the anime world. Recently, Japan saw the release of Attack on Titan: The Last Attack hitting theaters, which will act as the first, and potentially last, movie of the brutal anime franchise. To capitalize on the popularity of the franchise, a new world tour is in the works that will honor Attack on Titan’s riveting anime score. Attack on Titan: Beyond The Walls World Tour will arrive next year to gather an orchestra for some killer real-world performances.

Attack on Titan’s soundtrack is one of the best elements of the anime series, alongside its riveting storytelling and captivating characterization. The twists and turns of the series were well accompanied by its booming songs, which worked well in both the series’ quieter moments and the earth-shattering battles that the franchise became known for. The upcoming Attack on Titan: Beyond The Walls World Tour won’t just take place in North America but will be making stops in other countries when the ball starts rolling next year in 2025.

To start, here are the following dates and venues that the Attack on Titan orchestra tour will hit:

Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, CA (two performances on April 12, one in April 13)

Davies Symphony Hall, San Francisco, CA (April 16)

The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas, NV (April 18)

Trust CU Theatre, Dallas, TX (April 20)

Fox Theatre, Atlanta, GA (April 23)

Meridian Hall, Toronto, Canada (May 1)

Capital One Hall, Washington, D.C. (two performances on May 4)

Boch Center Wang, Boston, MA (May 6)

Auditorium Theatre, Chicago, IL (May 8)

Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN (May 12)

S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium, Seattle, WA (August 28)

Walt Disney Theater, Orlando, FL (August 30)

Carnegie Hall, New York, NY (two performances on November 1)

For those who might not live in North America, here are the tour dates for the Beyond The Wall tour which will hit Europe and Asia:

Tempodrom, Berlin, Germany (September 12)

Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Düsseldorf, Germany (September 13)

Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany (September 14)

Isarphilharmonie, Munich, Germany (September 16)

Palais des Congrès, Paris, France (performances on September 19, 20, 21)

OVO Arena Wembley, London, United Kingdom (November 12)

ING Arena, Brussels, Belgium (September 30)

Amphithéâtre 3000, Lyon, France (October 2)

Esplanade Concert Hall, Singapore (performances on June 27, 28)

Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia (performances on August 11, 12)

Attack on Titan Composers Speak

One of the biggest composers on the anime series was Hiroyuki Sawano and is arguably one of the most impactful creators within the anime adaptation. “I am happy that it has been decided that an overseas concert for “Attack on Titan” will be held. The music of “Attack on Titan” has become a very important part of my musical career, and I feel happy that people overseas are enjoying the music through the work. Although the work has ended, I think that this concert is an important opportunity to once again connect the work with the fans, and I think that it will be a stage that can only be experienced at an overseas concert, so I hope that everyone will enjoy this opportunity to the fullest.”

If you're looking to learn more about the upcoming tour, you can go ahead and click on the official Attack on Titan: Beyond The Walls World Tour website here.