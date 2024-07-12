Attack on Titan Reveals New Trailer for Upcoming Amusement Park Ride

Attack on Titan might have ended both its manga and anime but the world won’t soon forget the tragic story of the Scout Regiment. Recently, creator Hajime Isayama returned to the bleak universe to lay out a new look at the earlier years of Captain Levi via “Attack on Titan: Bad Boy“. While Isayama hasn’t revealed any plans to weave new stories in the manga format, the Titans are set to return in Taiwan as the creator of iRide have revealed a brand new trailer for an Attack on Titan event that will see riders soar the skies with the Survey Corps.

This attraction in Taipei won’t be the first time that Attack on Titan has created an attraction, as Universal Studios Japan has featured the bleak anime franchise more than once in the past. Aside from creating “4-D rides” that would put park visitors into the shoes of the Scout Regiment soldiers, Universal Studios also recreated several Titans and environments from the anime franchise. Unfortunately, the Universal Studios parks in North America have yet to confirm that they will bring the Titans to the West in the future.

Attack on Titan: Declaration of War Attraction

“Declaration of War” is a familiar title for Attack on Titan fans as this was the title of the fourth season of the fifth episode of the anime adaptation. During this installment, Eren would finally have a reunion with the Armored Titan Reiner while also unleashing the power of the Attack Titan on Marley. This acted as a major moment in the history of the series as it was a major building block in leading Jaeger down his nefarious path.

【i-Ride TAIPEI】



Attack on Titan Declaration of War – Trailer pic.twitter.com/fEfVhqPZ4N — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) July 12, 2024

Here’s how iRide describes its technology that is soon to team up with Attack on Titan, “Originating from everyone’s desire to fly, the imagination of flying freely in the clouds with your feet dangling in the air, now the “i-Ride Unlimited Flight Bureau” will take you on an immersive adventure. i-Ride has the most advanced somatosensory simulation system, allowing you to travel through worlds you have thought about or even unexpectedly, and experience the infinite charm of roaming in the air with the most realistic feeling. Can’t wait to take off? Come with i-Ride now —— Feel the Flight.”

