‘Attack on Titan’ Mash-Up Pits Naruto, Luffy Against Colossal Titan

When it comes to Attack on Titan, it seems impossible to take out a guy like the Colossal Titan. The towering creature is the baddie every fan thinks of when Attack on Titan comes to mind, but he isn’t invulnerable.

If you need to take down the Colossal Titan quick, then there are two guys you need to call. Let Eren Jaeger take a break and bring in the likes of Monkey D. Luffy and Naruto Uzumaki instead.

Over on Reddit, a piece of fan-art helped fans imagine how the shonen heroes might take down the Colossal Titan. As you can see, the hulking Titan is on the left and looking rather angry as steam pours from his body. However, his rage has little effect on his opponents.

As you can see, Luffy and Naruto make the perfect team and would be a solid asset to the Survey Corps. Naruto has used his Shadow Clone technique to create copies of himself, and three of them are seen creating one massive Rasengan. The real Naruto appears to be on the group with a blade in hand, and he’s letting Luffy take charge of his signature jutsu.

After all, the Straw Hat captain is seen hurtling towards the Colossal Titan with the Rasengan in his hand. Luffy has blown up his rubber fist so it can hold the Giant Rasengan that the Naruto clones are powering, and its Haki coating ensures the attack doesn’t blowback onto the pirate.

With an attack like this coming, it’ll be hard for the Colossal Titan to make it out in one piece. The Rasengan may not slice the creature’s neck and kill its inheritor, but it will force the Titan Shifter back into their human form. And, from there, it will be a piece of cake for these shonen heroes to win the fight.

That is, unless Bleach gets in the way. After all, there are a few Menos Grande seen loitering behind the Colossal Titan for some odd reason.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

