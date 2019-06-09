Attack on Titan Prompts Speculation With New Episode 56 Promo Art

Attack on Titan is barreling towards is season three finale, but the anime has a bit more to do before the end nears. This week, another episode will go live following the debut of what many consider to be the show’s most intense episode yet. So, it makes since the team at WIT Studio wants to hype up fans, and the creators did just that.

After all, a new piece of promo art for season three has gone live, and it has got fans feeling rather curious about episode 56.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on social media, the official Attack on Titan pages shared a new image promoting episode 56. You can check out the cute drawing below and sound off on who your favorite hero here is.

The drawing shows Eren, Mikasa, and Armin sitting together as children. The three have their backs turned to fans, but they do have good reason. After all, they are giving all their attention to the old-school television set before them. The device is preparing to air episode 56, and this update has fans wondering what this new update will hold.

After all, it is curious to see the anime’s leads as children here. This has sparked debate about whether episode 56 will feature a flashback where these heroes are little kids once more. After all, the Survey Corps survivors are about to head to Eren’s childhood home after pushing back some enemy Titans, and there is no telling what kind of memories Eren will fall into as he tries to break into his father’s mysterious basement at long last.

So, will you be tuning into this upcoming episode? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.