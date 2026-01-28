One Piece: The True Meaning of D Is Lost to International Fans

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! One Piece is finally getting closer to the truth about the Void Century and everything tied to it. After a long backstory centering around Harald and revealing what happened during the God Valley Incident, the manga returns to the present timeline. Luffy and the others now have to fight against the Holy Knights, who have come to take over the kingdom. In order to accomplish their goal, the Holy Knights decide to take the children hostage and force the Giants to surrender. However, the battle is sure to take an unexpected turn now that Luffy, Loki, and several other fighters are ready to protect the island. Chapter 1171 concludes the backstory on a shocking note as Imu reveals that Elbaph is the “D.”

Imu also shows signs of weakness, as if the Giant’s brutal death had an impact on their body. According to the villain, since the Giants’ blood calls out for battle, the kingdom should never have had a king like Harald, who advocated for peace while denying his roots, only to die without accomplishing anything. However, while the chapter doesn’t explain much about the meaning behind the “D,” a fan translator on social media has helped decode its possible significance.

One Piece’s Imu Reveals The Meaning Behind The “D”

@DawnStussy on X, a native Japanese fan translator, elaborated on how the Japanese version had an entirely different meaning behind Imu’s statement. While the English translation simplifies it, the original phrasing is much more complex and nuanced. The account shared that the original version made it sound more like a metaphor or a concept, without making a clear distinction about its meaning. Meanwhile, the official English translation states that “D” could be referring to a title or a bloodline.

Chapter 1171 ends without elaborating further on Imu’s comment, which makes the revelation even more confusing. The mysterious ruler of the world, who knows the true history of the world, declares that their kind is incompatible with coexisting with the Giants.

Throughout the years, the manga has mentioned the Will of D. several times, and those who carry that letter in their names are all crucial characters. Whether it’s Luffy, Blackbeard, Roger, or many others, they have all had a major impact on the world. Although the story has always emphasized the importance of the Will of D., there are still multiple layers of mystery hidden behind a single alphabet.

