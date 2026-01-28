Frieren Season 2 Confirms Release Date & Time for Episode 3 (First Look Revealed)

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is back in action for Season 2, and the anime has dropped the first look at what fans can expect to see in Episode 3. Frieren made its return to screens this Winter as the most anticipated anime return of the year overall, and has been able to meet that hype with its premiere episode. The new season is already been hailed as much better than the first season, and it’s not hard to see why after the first two episodes have delivered memorable experiences. Now it’s hoping to continue that.

It’s hard to predict what could be coming in any given episode of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End because it’s not set up like a traditional anime adventure with a main group fighting towards a major goal. But as Frieren continues to travel on the path she once did with the hero’s party decades before, each new episode offers an insight into this large and fantastical world. That’s the promise heading into the next episode with the first look at Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Episode 3 as well. Check it out below.

How to Watch Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Episode 3

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 Episode 3 will be making its exclusive streaming debut with Crunchyroll on Friday, January 30th at 7:00 AM PT in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India following its release in Japan. With the previous two episodes teasing that Frieren and the others are heading into the mountains on the next leg of their journey, that’s being teased with the new synopsis.

“In the hot spring resort of Etwas, Frieren and the others yearn for hot springs, but the mountain village has already fallen into disuse,” the synopsis revealed on the anime’s official website begins. “Hearing rumours that there is a ‘secret hot spring on Mount Etwas’ deep in the mountains, the three decide to head there. What awaits them at the end of the rugged mountain path inhabited by monsters? Then, when they arrive at the next town, Fern receives an unexpected invitation from Stark.”

What’s Next for Frieren Season 2?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has also unfortunately confirmed that Season 2 will not be running for as long as the first season did. While the first season ran for two cours across two years, this second season will only be ten episodes long by comparison. This is likely due to the fact that the anime is running low on materials to adapt from the original manga release, which has been hit with a number of delays across the past couple of months.

There’s also a chance that we’ll see plenty of new additional material for the anime, however. This was already seen in the second episode that saw a fight sequence extended far beyond where it was in the original manga version. If the anime can continue down this path and deliver great episodes, it could go down as one of the best shows of 2026 overall.

