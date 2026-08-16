Shonen Jump Is All Set to Cancel Another Major Series in Less Than a Year

2026 is only halfway over, but many Shonen Jump series have already been cancelled. Unfortunately, due to the abundance of series on the platform, many fail to capture readers’ attention. Series that don’t perform well are often discontinued abruptly. While Shueisha rarely officially declares a manga is getting axed, it’s easy to notice the reason when a story reaches an anticlimactic conclusion in just a few months or even a year after its debut. Just last year, the platform concluded dozens of promising series, and it has been following the same pattern in 2026 as well. The purge is far from over since @WSJ_manga on X, a famous account known for sharing all Shonen Jump news, just teased that one of the newest Weekly Shonen Jump series will end soon.

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Following the cancellation of Shadow Eliminators in 2024, Kento Amemiya returned in February this year with a brand new Shonen Jump series. Before working independently as a manga creator, Amemiya used to be Yuto Suzuki’s assistant, the creator behind Sakamoto Days. While the update doesn’t confirm the manga’s finale, it does reveal that Volumes 3 and 4 will be released on October 2nd, 2026. Manga volumes are only ever released on the same day when a series has ended, which is all the more reason to believe that this latest action fantasy will soon announce its final chapter.

What Happens in Kinato’s Magic?

Courtesy of Shueisha

The story is set in a world where mana, a mysterious energy, exists among all things in the world. However, only a select few are able to control that energy. They are known as mages and can be extremely powerful depending on how much mana they have and how they control that power. Kinato is a young mage who took over his family business and is now running the town’s seitai clinic. His main job is to help his clients realign their bodies and energies.

However, the boy yearns for adventure and wants to travel all over the world. Unfortunately, his power is limited to setai realigning, which isn’t deemed fit for a dangerous journey. Only Mages who are exceptionally powerful at combat magic go on such dangerous adventures and fight powerful monsters. After a chance encounter, his life takes a drastic turn as Kinato must decide if he wants to embark on an adventure with the limited power he has.

Why Is Kinato’s Magic Getting Cancelled?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Kinato’s Magic is the second serialized manga by the creator. Ahead of the cancellation of Shadow Eliminators, Amemiya also worked on several one-shots. His latest story didn’t become a massive hit right after its debut, and the volume sales haven’t been that great either.

The primary reason behind such cancellations is often low popularity, since Shueisha is bound to face certain damage if it continues serializing a manga with no scope of catching the reader’s eye. In Weekly Shonen Jump‘s case, the magazine has limited slots, which have to be cleared up for other upcoming series that might have more chances of being successful.



