Kansas City Chiefs Celebrate Big Win with Attack on Titan Promo

Yesterday was a rather stressful one for NFL fans around the country. A set of deciding games went down which would populate the Super Bowl with its team, leavingfour remaining squads to fight over the two spots. After a streak of surprise wins, the Tennessee Titans ended up in the finals pitted against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the latter took home a well-fought win.

And now? Well, now comes time to celebrate, and the Chiefs did so with one amazing promo that imagined player Patrick Mahomes as a soldier in Attack on Titan.

The clip was posted online by Bleacher Report, one of the leading sports sites in the nation. Playing off thee Tennessee Titans, the anime-centric clip imagines the team as hulking giants whom Mahomes needs to slip through.

As you can see, the clip is a rather impressive one. Mahomes is animated perfectly for the scene, and he takes over the spot of Captain Levi. Clearly, Bleacher Report thinks highly of the player if they’re going to compare him to Levi, and it isn’t out of left field. Following the game yesterday, fans and pundits praised Mahomes for being the Chiefs’ MVP.

Mahomes slays the Titans to take the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl in 50 years 🔥 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/W6ThdI2Q23 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 19, 2020

Now, Kansas City will be left with one last game this season, and that is Super Bowl IV. The crew will take on the 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, February 2. So if Bleacher Report wants to get fancy, they better prep a few more anime edits just to be safe!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.