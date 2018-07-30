‘Attack on Titan’ Reveals Levi’s Full Name

Attack on Titan is used to groundbreaking reveals, but fans are never prepared for the big moments. All of its big Titan revelations have caught fans by surprise, and the anime pulled that move again with its latest episode.

However, it seems like Levi was on the receiving end of this big reveal. So, you’ve been warned! Spoilers for Attack on Titan episode 39 lie below!

For those who tuned into the anime’s latest episode, they know it was a big one to watch. The release began with Captain Levi on the run from Kenny the Ripper, and things only got worse from there. After Eren and Historia are captured by the mercenary, the soldiers go into hiding to escape Kenny, and the episode’s final moments stunned with a big name-drop.

Yes, at long last, fans have learned Levi’s full name. So, that is Captain Levi Ackerman to you.

According to the latest episode, Levi hails from a truly gifted clan in the Attack on Titan universe. The fearsome soldier is not only related to Kenny the Ripper, but he shares blood with Mikasa as well. As is, the anime has yet to detail just how the trio are all interrelated, but one thing is for certain; If you are born an Ackerman, then you are born to be a skilled fighter.

For manga readers, this big reveal slips a bit sooner than they would expect. While the anime has yet to inform Levi about his heritage, readers didn’t find out about it in the manga until Kenny’s final fight with Levi. Now, that added piece of information is out for everyone to read into, and fans are going to be watching Levi real close as season three progresses.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

If you’re curious about the series, Attack on Titan can be found in Japanese with English subtitles alongside the series’ release in Japan on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Funimation has confirmed the new season’s English simuldub will begin in August before it airs on Toonami.

Did you already put together Levi's surname?