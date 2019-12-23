Official Attack on Titan Promo Turns Levi into Santa Claus

It looks like one of anime’s dreariest shows is getting festive for the holidays. In a matter of days, Christmas will come around for millions whilst others enjoy their own celebrations with loved ones. No matter your plans, it is hard to battle down all the cheer going around this time of year, and it seems the surliest of characters aren’t immune to its power. After all, Attack on Titan has some real nuts under its nose, but it managed to convince Captain Levi to dress up for Christmas.

Taking to Twitter, the studio behind Attack on Titan surprised fans with a special drawing. The company shared a drawing of Captain Levi with his signature terse look, but the rest of his outfit simply screamed Christmas.

As you can see below, Levi is dressed up as good-ole’ Saint Nick. The background shows off a blurry Christmas tree as Levi slinks around. He is wearing a classic Santa hat that matches his red-and-white top. With a cup of tea in hand, Levi looks ready to enjoy a night with his friends, but netizens are still blown away by this rather surprised crossover.

After all, Levi is not someone you would connect to Santa. The holiday legend is said to be holly and bright, but Levi is anything but that. The Captain is known as humanity’s best soldier and shows zero hesitation in battle. Santa would be horrified holding a sword, but Levi would welcome the weapon as a means of protection. There are clearly some differences between the pair, but they are tied at the core strangely enough. Both figures are heroes who thousands rely upon but Santa is lucky enough to avoid the whole Titan slaughtering part of the job.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.