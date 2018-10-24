‘Attack On Titan’ Sets Up Surprising Levi Battle

Attack on Titan has pushed through all sorts of fights, but there are some soldiers who fans pay more attention to. When Mikasa goes into battle, readers perk up real fast, and the same goes for Levi. However, it seems the short captain is headed for an unexpected fight, so it is time fans put down their bets.

After all, it sounds like Levi is about to take on Eren Jaeger, but the battle will be for real this time.

Recently, Attack on Titan put out its latest chapter, and the update took readers on a wild ride. Chapter 110 followed the military as it came under fire for Eren’s arrest, and it ended up with Darius Zackly being killed. By the chapter’s final page, readers learned Eren broke out of prison along with a slew of rebel soldiers, and they have a specific plan in mind.

As it turns out, the gang are going to meet up with Zeke, and there are a few issues with the goal. Not only is the Titan Shifter being eyed as a possible traitor, but he’s being very closely watched. Zeke is under surveillance by Levi at all times, and fans met up with them at the start of chapter 110.

Hidden in the forest, Levi and Zeke had a rather tense conversation about the Beast Titan just recently. The chat ended as the two agreed it wasn’t good for them to stay in the same place for too long. Now, Eren is on his way to collect Zeke for some reason, and it’s very unlikely Levi will let the soldier do as he wants. This means Levi is going to have to fight Eren if he wants to keep Zeke away from the rebels, and fans aren’t sure how such a showdown would play out in the end.

