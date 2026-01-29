One Piece: All Conqueror’s Haki Users Ranked By Strength

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga! Eiichiro Oda’s beloved One Piece series has a unique power system that depends on both Haki and the special abilities granted by Devil Fruits. Unlike Devil Fruits, which allow users to gain unique powers simply by consuming them, Haki represents a person’s willpower and manifests in three types: Armament, Observation, and Conqueror’s Haki. Only a select few are gifted with Conqueror’s Haki, but that doesn’t mean the other two are easy to master either. Depending on the user, this ability can even knock out nearby people. It’s said to be possessed by those born with kingly ambitions, and there are only a handful of individuals in the entire world who can use it.

Aside from the main protagonist, several legendary figures have demonstrated their ability to wield Conqueror’s Haki. While the series hasn’t revealed the powers of many of its characters, the ranking below gives a general idea of how powerful each user is. While there is a possibility that characters such as Dracule Mihawk, Monkey D. Dragon, and more also possess this ability, the list only includes those who have canonically been confirmed to be Conqueror’s Haki users.

25) Don Chinjao

While he may be the weakest among Conqueror’s Haki users, he is currently one of Luffy’s most crucial allies and part of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet. Chinjao was introduced in the Dressrosa Saga, where he initially targeted Luffy to settle a score against Garp. However, Luffy easily defeated the old man, proving he is Garp’s son without a doubt.

24) Eustass Kid

As a pirate with a 3 billion bounty on his head, Eustass Kid is the furthest thing from being weak. However, his status has been unknown ever since he challenged the Red Hair Pirates in Elbaph. While Kid’s Conqueror’s Haki itself isn’t all that impressive, his Devil Fruit is more than powerful enough to make up for it.

23) Donquixote Doflamingo

Doflamingo may be one of the most evil characters in the story, but that has nothing to do with possessing kingly ambitions. He awakened his ability during his childhood when he was on the brink of death, and has honed his Devil Fruit abilities along with Haki to become powerful enough to crush anyone in his way. Doflamingo is currently imprisoned in Impel Down, but he’s sure to return given his importance in the story.

22) Portgas D. Ace

As the son of the Pirate King, Ace had enough talent and power to surpass most characters in the series. Unfortunately, his future was cut short at the age of 20 before he could even reach his full potential. Thanks to his unimaginably powerful Devil Fruit, Ace relied on its fiery attacks more than Haki. However, he had long unlocked this ability during his childhood.

21) Charlotte Katakuri

Katakuri is the first character who showed full control over his Future Sight, an ability that put Luffy through the wringer during their fight in the Whole Cake Island Arc. As one of the Three Sweet Commanders of the Big Mom Pirates and a man with a bounty of over one billion berries, Katakuri was already believed to be strong, but he exceeded expectations during his fight with Luffy. Apart from his terrifying Haki, he can even use his Devil Fruit ability to the fullest, making his opponents believe he was a Logia user despite having a Special Paramecia-Type Fruit.

20) Yamato

Since childhood, Yamato has always wanted to be like the legendary Samurai, Kozuki Oden. As Kaido’s child, Yamato possesses extremely powerful Haki and control over the Advanced Conqueror’s Haki. Furthermore, the character even has the power of a mythical Zoan-type Devil Fruit. Yamato is one of the few characters in the story who split the sky during a Haki clash with Kaido.

19) Roronoa Zoro

As Luffy’s right-hand man, Zoro has come a long way over the years thanks to diligent training. He is one of the most powerful characters in the story who doesn’t possess any Devil Fruit. Zoro’s immense hard work shows in every single fight of his as he strives for the top with each battle. While his Conqueror’s Haki itself isn’t perfectly honed, his unique three Sword Style is more than enough to make up for it.

18) Boa Hancock

As a former slave who was forced to eat a Devil Fruit that turns people into stone, Hancok managed to rise through the challenges and become the Pirate Empress. She turned her beauty into a weapon, the very thing that caught the attention of the Celestial Dragons, who enslaved her for years. While the series has mentioned she can use Conqueror’s Haki, the former Warlord has yet to demonstrate it.

17) Sengoku

Since Marine Officers serve a large and corrupt organization, there aren’t many of them who possess kingly ambitions. However, Sengoku, the former Fleet Admiral, is one of the rare cases who once shook the Marineford with his powerful Devil Fruit. Although he has retired from active duty, he is still very much a part of the Marines, often teaching the younger generation about the world.

16) Kozuki Oden

Oden was once the most powerful Samurai in Wano, but he met his horrifying end at the hands of Kaido and his allies. Around two decades ago, he could’ve defeated Kaido, who used to be considerably weaker, but fell for the tricks of his enemies. Despite his loss, his name was forever etched in history as one of Wano’s greatest heroes.

15) Scopper Gaban

Although Gaban previously made an appearance during the flashbacks, he made his appearance in the Elbaph Arc and met the Straw Hat Pirates. Even at his age, his powers are undeniable as he easily managed to take down one of the Holy Knights, the elite squad that directly serves Imu. If not for his son being the Gaban, the former pirate could’ve taken down all the enemies by himself.

14) Silvers Rayleigh

As the right-hand man of the Pirate King, Rayleigh was always neck and neck with Gaban in terms of powers. They are both exceptionally talented fighters without having the powers of Devil Fruit. Rayleigh’s broad knowledge and experience in Haki made him a great teacher who trained the future Pirate King for over two years after the war.

13) Charlotte Linlin

Famously known as Big Mom, the Yonko tasted defeat in Wano, and her status has remained unknown ever since. Despite all her power, Big Mom was also one of those fighters who relied more on Devil Fruit rather than Haki. Regardless, she had enough power to terrify anyone in her presence, but her reign didn’t last long thanks to the combined efforts of Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid.

12) Monkey D. Garp

Over two decades ago, Garp’s strength was even compared to Gol D. Roger’s, and he had the reputation of a Marine Hero. Without any Devil Fruit, the Marine Hero relied solely on his Haki and rose to the top. Even after he grew weaker due to old age, he was able to hold his own against several Titanic Captains of the Blackbeard Pirates. If he had fought them one-on-one, he could’ve easily defeated all of them, but unfortunately, all of Blackbeard’s subordinates at Hachinosu ambushed him

11) Kaido

Kaido was once feared as the world’s strongest creature, but now he is believed to be dead after losing a battle against Luffy. Even without the interference of the CP0 agent, Kaido would’ve won the battle if Luffy hadn’t awakened his Devil Fruit. Regardless, no other opponent pushed Luffy to the brink until now. He not only has the power of a mythical Zoan-type Devil Fruit, but he honed his skills in all kinds of Haki, making him unbelievably terrifying.

10) Loki

While Loki shocked readers with his horrifying powers at the end of Elbaph Arc’s flashback, there’s not enough evidence to consider him more powerful than Luffy, at least not until now. 14 years ago, he gained the legendary power that was treasured in Elbaph’s royal family for centuries. Not to mention that after being chosen by the legendary warhammer, Ragnir, Loki became even more unstoppable than before.

9) Monkey D. Luffy

Not many people realize how broken Luffy’s abilities are after awakening his Devil Fruit, and that’s only because he drains his stamina all too easily. Luffy has one of the most powerful Conqueror’s Haki in the series, and he even learned its advanced stage in Wano, which gave him an edge during his fight with the King of the Beasts. His power continues to grow exponentially as the story continues, and it won’t be long before he is unstoppable.

8) Five Elders

It’s almost impossible to individually rank the Five Elders, but one thing all members have in common is the Conqueror’s Haki. The Elders appear to possess Zoan-type Devil Fruits, granting them horrifyingly disturbing forms, befitting of their nature. After Saturn’s death in Egghead, he was replaced by Figarland Garling, who appears to be even more terrifying.

7) Edward Newgate

Edward Newgate, famously known as Whitebeard, was one of the greatest pirates of all time who lived and died as a legend. He was on the same footing as Gol D. Roger, and maybe he would’ve achieved something even greater than becoming a Yonko, but that wasn’t his dream at all. Whitebeard had the power of one of the most horrifying Devil Fruits in the world, the Tremor-Tremor Fruit, which was akin to causing natural catastrophes. His Devil Fruit, paired with his advanced Haki, made him unstoppable. His feats in the Marineford Arc were only a fraction of his powers since he was weakened by illness and old age, but even that left everyone speechless.

6) Gol D. Roger

Although the series has only shown a glimpse at Roger’s powers, it’s enough to let everyone know why he became the Pirate King. What makes Roger even more special than his rival, Whitebeard, is that he achieved everything without any Devil Fruit ability. He was also a swordsman who could effortlessly strike down Kozuki Oden, the greatest Samurai in the Land of Wano.

5) Harald

As someone with the blood of the Ancient Giants, Harald is known as the strongest king in Elbpah’s history. Several decades ago, he clashed with Rocks D. Xebec, who was escaping the Holy Land of Marijoa after killing an Admiral. Both of them used their weapons, and the impact of the clash blew away everyone within a five-kilometer radius. Harald only continued to grow more powerful as he did everything he could to affiliate his country with the World Government and build a better future for his people.

4) Rocks D. Xebec

Even 38 years after his death, Xebec is still feared as one of the most dangerous pirates in the world. During the Reverie several decades ago, he infiltrated the Flower Room and came across Imu. He also appeared unharmed after killing an Admiral, implying that one of the Marine powerhouses was not even a challenge to him. After becoming Imu’s puppet in God Valley, Rocks had to be stopped by the combined efforts of Roger and Garp.

3) Shanks

Shanks is often believed to be the strongest character in the series, and he would’ve gained the title if Imu weren’t the final villain. Regardless, his powers are undeniable, as no other character has shown such a horrifying display of Conqueror’s Haki. Not only is his raw power enough to knock out even powerful fighters, but he can intimidate an Admiral from several miles away and force him to surrender and leave the country.

2) Imu

Imu’s true strength doesn’t lie in their power to fight, but what makes them truly horrifying is that they are able to control anyone at will. They are able to kill others and even make more puppets while sitting in the Pangea Castle. The Elbaph Arc sheds more light on their power, confirming that the villain can cause their targets to lose all their senses while amplifying their powers.

1) Joy Boy

So far, there’s very limited information on the character, and even his face is a mystery. However, the series has at least given readers enough hints to believe that he is the strongest person in history, someone Imu fears to this day. Even a fraction of his Conqueror’s Haki stored inside Emeth for centuries was enough to bring Imu to their knees, which they felt all the way from Egghead to the Pangea Castle. He fought the Allied Nations all by himself, but the reason behind his death, which ended the Great War, is still unknown.

