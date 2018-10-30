‘Attack On Titan’ Gets Promising Live-Action Makeover In New Poster

Attack on Titan is one of anime’s most acclaimed titles, and it is ready to tackle a new medium. After launching a successful manga and anime, the post-apocalyptic series is about to come to Hollywood, and a new fan-poster will make you believe in the project if you’re feeling hesitant.

And, given the success rate of live-action anime, your wariness is plenty warranted.

Over on Reddit, an artist known as Rahovart 5 shared their concept artwork of a live-action Attack on Titan film. While the franchise has already gotten such an adaptation in Japan, this fan-made poster gives the series a totally different look.

As you can see above, the Titans are far more gory in this poster, and they lean into visceral imagery more so than the actual live-action series. The monster shown in this poster seems to be the Colossal Titan, and it look has horrifying as you’d imagine. Its thin mouth is massively long, and its facial features protrude unsettlingly. The look is topped with the piece’s dark red palate, and the color gives the Titan a grossly wet glow.

For scale, a soldier can be seen staring at the Titan from a distance. The man is seen armed with the 3-D Maneuvering gear which the Survey Scouts use, and his defiant stance perfectly suits the likes of Eren Jaeger.

While this poster is not official, Attack on Titan fans are feeling good about this iteration, and that is a good sign. After all, it was only yesterday that reports confirmed Warner Bros. is working on a live-action Attack on Titan film with IT director Andy Muschietti. Negotiations for the film were settled earlier this week, paving way for Warner Bros. to announce the project at long last. So, the studio is surely looking for ideas, and this fan-poster could be just what it is looking for.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.