Attack On Titan Reveals New Season 4 Artwork

Attack On Titan's fourth season is set to be released later this year, following the Survey Corps bringing the war directly to the nation of Marley, and Studio MAPPA, the new studio that will be taking the reins from Wit Studio for this final installment, has released some brand new images to continue to grow hype for the return of Eren, Mikasa, Armin, and company! With the latest manga installments moving closer to the final battle between the Survey Corps and the new unexpected threat in Eren Jaeger himself, this dark franchise most likely isn't going to have a happy ending!

Studio MAPPA has hit the scene not just with the announcement that they will be animating this final season, but they have definitely shown their adeptness at animation with the likes of The God of High School and Jujutsu Kaisen, two of the biggest anime series that arrived this year. Though fans were nervous about the loss of Wit Studio, who worked on the first three seasons along with anime series such as the Great Pretender, Vinland Saga, and more, the first trailer for the fourth season was able to placate a number of fans with the amazing style of MAPPA's new take.

Reddit User Medo811 shared the "MAPPA Showcase" that shows off a number of new character designs from the upcoming season of Attack On Titan, showing how some of the familiar characters in the new animation style while sporting entirely new outfits to usher in the war between Marley and Eldia:

The fourth season won't just be capping off the story of the Survey Corps, but will also be diving further into the origins of the Titans themselves, which will give fans some of the darkest moments of the series to date. Though the power structure has clearly changed, as the finale of the third season saw the Survey Corps learning more about the world than they ever thought possible. With the nation of Marley enjoying a level of technology that has never been seen by the people of Eldia, it will be interesting to see how the Survey Corps is able to bring the war to the nation that has been tormenting them for so long.

