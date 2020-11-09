Attack on Titan Creator Says the Manga is 98 Percent Finished

✖

Attack on Titan's manga has reached the climax of its final arc, and series creator Hajime Isayama confirmed this with fans by announcing the manga is already 98% finished. Earlier this year, Isayama revealed in an interview that the series had about five percent of its run left. It's been a few months since he gave that estimate, and now it's clearer than ever that the series truly is in its endgame as Isayama revealed that the manga currently has about one to two percent left in its run. Unfortunately, it's too vague to figure out what he truly means.

During a special erecting of an Attack on Titan statue in Japan (which casts Eren, Mikasa, and Armin in bronze) series creator Hajime Isayama noted that the manga only has "1-2% left" according to a report from @RanobeSugoi on Twitter. Unfortunately, this did not come with an estimated number of chapters fans should expect to see.

With Chapter 134 of the series releasing this month, and the next chapter already scheduled for December, this means there aren't many chapters of the series left. What Isayama considered five percent this past June was about four or five chapters ago depending on when you started counting, so this means that if all releases go as planned there could be even fewer chapters left.

This makes a lot of sense considering the current state of the manga thus far. As Eren continues his attack on the rest of the world with the power of the Founding Titan and the Titans formerly in the walls, the series has been leading to a final battle between Eren and the last remnants of humanity's fighting forces. The newest chapter even took this to the next step by setting this final battle in motion.

The series has indeed reached its final moments, and soon fans will see what kind of ending Attack on Titan can have after it has destroyed its entire world. Eren is a main character of the series in a different capacity this time around, so it begs the question of whether or not he can even be involved with the ending considering killing him is the only way to save the world.

But what do you think? Curious to see how Attack on Titan brings it all to an end? How do you think the final battle with Eren will go from here? How many chapters do you think one to two percent means?