‘Attack On Titan’ Will Reportedly Drop A Huge Surprise Soon

Attack on Titan is just about halfway through its third season, and it has been a standout so far. With the ‘Uprising’ arc out of the way, the anime is set to embark on a new story soon enough, and some new reports have got fans eyeing its next episode very closely.

Over on Twitter, a series of vetted translators and anime reporters got fans buzzing when they dropped teasers about Attack on Titan.

“For everybody that’s been asking Attack on Titan is going on break after Episode 12,” Yonkou Productions wrote, adding credence to on-going reports about the anime’s season being a split cour. However, the writer then teased fans by telling them to “keep an eye out for” something redacted.

Do not skip the ED to SNK S3EP12. Watch it closely…O̴̹̲͕̫̞̦͙͍̪͔̳̳̠͙̽̒̓͌̈́͘̚̕͝͠ͅR̷̢̛͇͈̮̹̞̗̩͖͉̖̊́͑̏̇͌̊̀͗͝͝ͅ ̵̣͕͕̻͛͠E̴̢̯̜͍͒̈̇̿̍̽̀̇͑͘͠Ḽ̵̮̞̏̄̃̎͘͝S̸̨̢͍̖̥͈̪̹͚̥̋̾̃̌̈́̈̄̏̄̿̑͘͜Ĕ̶̢̝̭̊̈͂͆̔̋̑̽̊̾̕͝.̷̧̢̩͈͙̀̍͛͑̏̅̾̿̑̄͐̐͐̕.̴̢͔̙̟̟̲̰̪̺̳̞͒̏̅̈́͂̈́́́͐̉̍ͅ.̵̛̼̿͂͒̃̀́̇̑̈́͆̔̇̾͠.̵͙̳̘̍̍͑̇́́͐̃̌̓̓̐͗͘ͅ~!! — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) October 10, 2018

A translator within the Attack on Titan community dropped a similar teaser. Organic Dinosaur took to Twitter, writing, “Do not skip the ED to SNK S3EP12. Watch it closely,” before adding in a few clarifications.

“I’m being dead serious about this. I am shook,” they wrote. “I’m not referring to cour news. The execution of the ED was shocking and brilliant. It’s eventful & engaging, unlike S1 and S2 end teaser zoom-in sequences. Straight-up WTF scared the heck out of me. You’ll miss detail in the blink of an eye if you don’t pay attention.”

So far, there is no word on what this ending surprise will be, but fans have a few guesses. The anime is slated to start the ‘Return to Shiganshina’ arc in the back-half of season three. If that is the case, the new ending could insert some teasers about the epic arc, so fans will want to keep a close eye on Eren, Armin, and Erwin just in case.

So, what do you think this fuss could be about?

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.