Attack On Titan Star Yuki Kaji Dominated Internet Searches in 2019

Attack On Titan is ramping up toward one of the biggest finales in anime history. With the nihilistic series promising to put a cap on the story of Eren Jaeger and the rest of the Survey Corps, it’s no surprise to see that the franchise is continuing to gain popularity in the anime world. Sometimes, said popularity can even bleed into the stars of the series with voice actor, Yuki Kaji, the man who brings Eren to life installment after installment, taking home the prize for the most searched voice actor of 2019!

Crunchyroll shared the statistic, proving that Attack On Titan still has plenty of gas in its tank prior to its conclusion, with Yuki taking home the “grand prize” and offering his thoughts as to winning this distinct honor within the digital landscape:

“I appreciate so much for this occasion. I am honored that many people have searched for me and I even won this award. I would be very happy if I could become a starting point to learn about the culture of voice actors, anime, and voice dubbing. In 2019, I played characters who were in different standing positions from before and also participated in my first musical play. Next year, I will have opportunities to try my acting in various areas, including anime, dubbing, narration, and radio programs. I will face each one of the works sincerely, thinking that I am proud of and honored to be able to join them.”

Yuki definitely has a big task ahead of him as the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan will feature Eren Jaeger undertaking one of his most difficult adventures to date. Without going into spoilers, Jaeger will be a very different man from the character we’ve seen grow up in the anime franchise so far. Regardless of what happens to Eren, we’re sure that Yuki will get another role in the anime world, having delivered a powerhouse performance in one of the biggest franchises of the anime world to date.

What do you think of Yuki’s performance as Eren Jaeger? Who’s your favorite voice actor in Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

