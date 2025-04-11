10 Best Pokemon Used by Team Rocket’s Jessie & James

Jessie & James of Team Rocket had many Pokemon throughout their appearances spanning over 1200 episodes throughout the series. Despite being the bad guys, they quickly became fan-favorites with the viewers for their antics. Known for their infamous line “we’re blasting off again,” making their debut in “Pokemon Emergency” in 1997 and making their last appearance in “The Rainbow and the Pokemon Master!” in 2023. Despite no longer being part of the Pokemon anime, Jessie & James made many memorable appearances with some great Pokemon.

Catching Pokemon in the various regions, Team Rocket’s tenure started like Ash’s in Kanto, then on to Johto, Sinnoh, Unova, Kalos, and the Alola region, among many other locations. By the end of their time in the anime, Jessie and James had caught an impressive and memorable variety of Pokemon. From the iconic talking Meowth to James’s childhood best friend Growlie, Jessie and James and their Pokemon will never be forgotten by fans despite not being a part of Pokemon Horizons. Here is a list of the best Pokemon used by Jessie & James.

Meowth

The best-known Pokemon to pair with Jessie & James. In “Go West Young Meowth,” It is revealed that prior to meeting Jessie & James and joining Team Rocket, he lived on the streets. After falling in love with a female Meowth, he learned the human language in an attempt to earn her affection. After having his heart broken, his ability to speak the human language ended up helping him join Team Rocket. With Meowth’s ability to speak the human language, Jessie & James formed an iconic trio with him.

Throughout the series, Meowth served as a Pokemon translator for Jessie & James. In Pokémon: The First Movie, Meowth translated Mew’s speech to Jessie & James. Despite being a Pokémon, he was treated more as if he were human and demanded as much to set him apart from others. Meowth never once stayed in a Pokeball and constantly helped James & Jessie plan their schemes to attempt to capture Ash’s Pikachu.

Koffing

Koffing was the first of James’s Pokemon to appear in the anime. It was also the first of James’ Pokemon to evolve. Finding it useful as a getaway aide. In the episode “Island of The Giant Pokemon,” it’s shown that James was gifted the Pokémon by the leader of Team Rocket, Giovanni, before the main events of the series began.

Its ability to create a smokescreen using its smog move helped the trio escape many situations, making Koffing an early asset to the team. In “Dig Those Diglett!” it evolved into Weezing during a battle against a group of Diglett that it eventually lost. Weezing was ordered by James to stay behind in the woods with Jessie’s Arbok in “A Poached Ego!” in order to protect a young Koffing.

Ekans

Like James’ Koffing Ekans was gifted to Jessie. Alongside Koffing, it made its debut in “Pokemon Emergency”, where Jessie used Ekans to try to take control over the Pokémon Center in Viridian City in an attempt to steal all the Pokémon. It was defeated by Ash’s Pikachu. In the episode “Dig Those Diglett!” Ekans evolved into Arbok, a long-serving mainstay of Jessie’s for years to come.

In “A Poached Ego!” Jessie left it in the woods alongside James’ Weezing in order for the Pokemon to protect a wild Ekans. Ekans was the first of Jessie’s Pokemon to evolve in the anime.

Machamp

While Machamp was the leader of Team Rocket, Giovanni’s Pokemon. He lent his Machamp to Jessie and James when he had to leave the gym, along with Rhydon and a Kingler. However, Machamp showed in its battle with Ash that it was the strongest of the three.

In the gym battle, Machamp quickly overpowers Ash’s Squirtle with its Karate Chop move, forcing Ash to swap out Squirtle for his Bulbasaur. Although this wasn’t Jessie or James’s Pokemon, it was one that was extremely strong and gave Ash and his Pokemon a run for their money in the gym battle for the Earth Badge.

Wobbuffet

Although Jessie got Wobbuffet entirely by accident in a Pokemon trade in “Tricks of the Trade”, it proved useful many times despite its lack of offensive attacks. When Wobbuffet’s counter was observed by Jessie in “Power Play!” it gave her the idea to create a robot version of Wobbuffet that could replicate its counter. Throughout the series, Wobbuffet mainly used Counter and Mirror Coat, much like its in-game counterpart.

Mirror Coat even allowed Wobbuffet to nearly defeat Ash’s Pikachu in “Kalos, Where Dreams and Adventures Begin”, the first episode of Pokemon the Series: XY. As Mirror Coat sends back physical attacks with twice the power, Pikachu’s attacks had no effect. Wobbuffet was thwarted at the last minute by Froakie, who was able to use his Frubbles to win the battle since doing so was not a conventional attack. Wobbuffet is seen throughout the anime coming out of his Pokeball on his own and saluting, disrupting Team Rocket’s efforts to be taken seriously, much to Jessie’s annoyance.

Growlie

Growlie is a Growlithe that James has known since he was very young. Growlie was James’ only friend as a child. After leaving his childhood home, he left Growlie at his parents’ estate. They reunite in “Holy Matrimony!” Despite being apart for years, Growlie still remembered him when he returned to the estate years later, coming to his defense to protect him against Jessebelle when James called out for him. James and Growlie see each other again in “The Treasure Is All Mine!” When James, Jessie, and Meowth were hiding out. Growlie protected him once again from his family. Allowing James to get away.

Cacnea

Cacnea met James in “A Poached Ego!” when James, Jessie, and Meowth were being chased by wild Beedrill. Cacnea scared them away using Pin Missile, and afterwards, James gave it a bag of cookies to thank it. When James encountered Cacnea again, James gave it a cookie and then allowed James to catch it.

Throughout its time with James in the anime, Cacnea would constantly try to hug James despite it causing James pain, yet another addition to the hilarious bag of gimmicks for the iconic duo. In “Gaining Groudon,” Cacnea used its pin missile, easily defeating two Pokemon. After losing a battle to Gardenia, the leader of the Eternal Gym, she suggests giving her Cacnea to train, which James eventually agrees to.

Seviper

Seviper was the first Pokémon that Jessie caught while in the Hoenn region. After witnessing Ash and his Treeko lose to it, a tragic case of Grass-types absolutely folding to Poison-types. It made its debut in “A Tail with a Twist”. After catching it, Seviper became one of Jessie’s go-to Pokemon, making use of its poison attacks in battle.

This shouldn’t surprise anyone, given how similar Seviper is, both functionally and even physically, to Arbok. Jessie not only battled with Seviper but also competed in a Pokemon contests with it in Pokemon the Series: Diamond and Pearl.

Inkay

Introduced in the Kalos region, James met the wild Inkay in “A Battle of Aerial Mobility!” While on the hot air balloon, the Inkay steals food from the group. This angers Jessie and Meowth, who attempt to battle it, but James chooses to use some of their food to bait it, which allows him to catch it easily while it’s distracted.

James develops a strong bond with Inkay rather quickly, however. This surprisingly wholesome moment was shown in “Facing the Grand Design” when it opted to stay with James instead of the wild Inkay. After their time in Kalos, James leaves Inkay at Team Rocket’s HQ.

Mimikyu

Mimikyu made its debut in the third episode of Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon titled “Loading the Dex!” where, on Melemele Island in the Alola Region, it encountered Team Rocket. Jessie tried to catch it using Meowth but failed. After becoming furious when encountering Ash’s Pikachu, it promised the trio it would help them catch Pikachu. Its Play Rough proved extremely effective when battling Pikachu in “First Catch in Alola, Ketchum-style”. Jessie managed to catch it using a luxury ball.

Mimikyu battled for Jessie throughout Team Rocket’s time in Alola. Despite being powerful, Mimikyu is a very sad and lonely Pokémon. Due to its appearance, it has to constantly have a rag over it that resembles a Pikachu. After being ordered to return to the HQ by Giovanni, Jessie decided to leave Mimikyu in Alola.