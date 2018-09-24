‘Attack on Titan’ Gives Best-Look Its Beast Titan Shifter Yet

Attack on Titan is well into its third season, and it is already a serious contender for anime of the season. Now, the show is preparing to enter a brand-new arc, and it gave fans a better peek at one of its most-anticipated characters.

Over the weekend, Attack on Titan put out a new episode, and it brought the ‘Uprising’ arc to an end. With Rod Reiss out of the picture, Paradis is forced to trade its power to the next generation. It is Historia who takes her place as Queen, vowing to lead the country towards a Titan-free future.

However, just before the new episode came to an end, fans were reminded Paradis has a major threat lingering in the shadows that it must face.

The episode ended with one intense battle between the Armored Titan and an unknown adversary. Reiner was easily beaten by the mysterious man wielding the Beast Titan. Not even Bertholt was willing to cross the other man despite his Titan’s colossal size, leaving the Beast Titan’s wielder to step towards them.

As you can see above, the man shown is the same one season two ended with. The person who was sitting atop the Beast Titan’s discarded body back then is the one who lays out Reiner’s Amored Titan. Fans can see the character has light blond hair and a set of impressive abs. The man completes the grungy look with wire-frame glasses, giving him the most hipster aesthetic one can find in the Attack on Titan canon.

For anime fans, this close-up is the best one they’ve seen of this character, but manga readers have seen him more than a few times. As they will know, this character’s name is really Zeke, and he is the inheritor of the Beast Titan. Now, the over-powered Titan Shifter is bringing his expertise to Paradis to help his comrades take down Eren, and anime-only fans are about to learn some shocking facts about the guy.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character,Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.