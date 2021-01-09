Attack On Titan Dub Star Explains Why Armin's Pacificism Is About to Be Tested

✖

Josh Grelle, the voice actor responsible for bringing the English version of Armin Arlert in Attack On Titan's anime, recently had the opportunity to sit down with us here at Comicbook.com and discuss what lies ahead for the brains of the Survey Corps as the war between the children of Ymir and the nation of Marley comes to a close. The third season of the anime ended with Armin finding himself in possession of the power of the Colossal Titan, having chomped down on his former friend Bertholdt, and while he hasn't appeared in the final season yet, expect him to have a BIG role.

Grelle had this to say about Armin's upcoming role in the fourth and final season of the anime, explaining why Arlert's former adherence to pacifism is definitely going to be tested in his war against the nation of Marley:

"Definitely the pacifist of the group, I think, as well. More looking towards, "How can we progress together and make things better for everybody." As opposed to, "Okay, what's our next show of force? What's our next show of strength? What do we have to do to survive?"

But, I think I'm going to have to echo Bryce on this as well, saying that I feel like, especially with the new climate that these characters are going to be going into, and especially since apparently there's a number of years have passed since we saw them on that beach and between what we're seeing now at the start of this last season. I have a feeling that Armin is probably going to have to have that pacifism, that nature challenged in a big way. It's going to push him yet again to a place that he's very uncomfortable and we're going to have to see what happens. Now, that's an uncomfortable pacifist with power as well. It'll be interesting to see how that changes him."

With Eren Jaeger revealed to have already infiltrated the ranks of the nation of Marley, trailers for the fourth season have shown us Armin in his Colossal Titan form, so fans won't have to wait long for one of the fan-favorite soldiers to unleash his insane new power.

