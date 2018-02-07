‘Attack on Titan’ Goes to Full-On War in New Chapter

Attack on Titan fans are used to its adrenaline rushes. After all, the action-packed series is known for its intense drama and harrowing deaths. However, fans were not ready for what awaited them with its latest chapter.

After all, Attack on Titan‘s 102nd chapter goes head-first into war, and it doesn’t give readers any kind of reprieve.

This week, Kodansha will see the release of Attack on Titan‘s latest chapter go live. Translators managed to get the stunning release up online, and the fandom was fast to read the new chapter. However, nobody expected Attack on Titan to escalate so quickly.

The chapter follows Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps as they continue their ambush upon Marley. The country’s chain of command has been scrambled due to the attack, and legions of its soldiers have been slain by the Survey Corps. Familiar faces like Sasha and Connie appear as they help clear room for Eren to fight the War Hammer Titan, but the Founding Titan has more trouble with the Tybur’s inheritance then expected.

Mikasa and Eren think they managed to kill the War Hammer Titan, but the Marley fighter lived. When Eren turned back into the Founding Titan to fight once more, he found himself attacked by the Jaw Titan and the War Cart Titan. The pair were then joined by the Beast Titan who commanded his three soldiers to annihilate all the Survey Corps, and the Paradis team prepared to fight back. Levi urged his team to fight on in the face of death. The chapter’s final pages stressed the war between Marley and Paradis has only just started, and it will not end without a few big deaths on both sides.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

